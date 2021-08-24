Mandatory Hacks: The Top TikTok Videos of the Week For Improving Your Mildly Pathetic Life
When it comes to self-improvement, there’s a variety of ways to upgrade your life. Most of them include going to therapy and actively working on achieving your goals. Honestly, who has time for that? Obviously, the easiest way to hack your life is from videos on the app that keeps on giving, TikTok. Thankfully, people just like you, with problems just like yours, have already figured out the easiest way to improve their mildly pathetic life. Then they took that knowledge and made a little TikTok out of it. Fortunately, we’ve compiled some of our favorite hacks from the past week and put them in a comprehensive list for your learning pleasure.
Image: @shellythefeature (TikTok)
@jai.inditsa tips.. let me preface this by saying if you got your stuff through, congratulations to you #fyp♬ Bundles (feat. Taylor Girlz) – Kayla Nicole @shelleythefeatureSummer is here!!! #fyp #adultpopsicles #drinking #boating #kayaking♬ how would they know bad girls club – Chris Gleason @user60210743Want to hit your peak? Nike trainer Courtney Fearon breaks down mountain climbers to get you started. See if you can top his energy levels!♬ original sound – Nike @coley_07It works #diy #lifehacks #shavingfoam #cleancar #carhack♬ original sound – Sommer @worker007#clean #cleaningtiktok #lifehacks #idea #hacksoflife #diyhacks #worker007 #tipsy #fyp #foryou♬ ALL INNA DAY – Pretty Beggar @stephanielasara#fyp #foryoupage2021 #edit♬ original sound – mel @radioheatherHey #vegas fly to #california #arizona and #texas starting at only $100! #thingstodoinvegas #vegas #lasvegas #vegaslocal #jsx #jetsuitex♬ Castaways – The Backyardigans @ocwarrior19#carlife #tipsandtricks#carhack #lifehack #hack #FerragamoLetsDance #gooutside #DontSpillChallenge #thisopportunity #songofthesummer #momsoftiktok♬ Water on Water on Water – Young Dolph & Key Glock @missgunn2uThis homeless guy straight hooked me up!!!! #lifehack #parkingmeter #hacked #fyp #homeless #losangeles #santamonica♬ original sound – Christina Gunn