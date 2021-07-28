Jonas Brothers Challenge Hemsworths to UFC Fight, Can We Move This to a Caged Death Match?

It’s official, the Jonas brothers have challenged the Hemsworth to a UFC fight. The news dropped on Fallon recently when the bros admitted they’d emailed the Hemsworths to take advantage of all the recent YouTuber bouts including Floyd Mayweather’s hugfest against social media influencer Logan Paul.

With the cash cow of amateur matchups churning out the green, it’s no wonder these former Disney stars are looking to get in on the action.

“We’re going to have a big UFC match,” Joe said. “It’s gonna be us vs. the Hemsworth brothers. The Hemsworths haven’t e-mailed us back yet, but I think it’s gonna be big.”

While the siblings recently got into serious shape training with Olympic athletes for a TV special promoting the Tokyo games, they still have a long way to go before they’re ready to take on Thor and the boys from Down Under. Especially when you consider the training regiment Chris Hemsworth has been undertaking to keep up his superhero size.

If you combined all three Jonas brothers one atop the other, they’d be roughly 15 and a half feet tall. Which sounds like a lot until you stack them up against the Hemsworths combined height of just over 18 feet. We’re not saying size is everything, but have you seen Hemsworth’s arms lately?

Though the challenge was all in good fun, it definitely got us thinking: What other band of brothers could we throw in the mix to get this caged death match going? The Baldwins? (Too old.) The Bee Gees? (Too talented.) Hanson?

Perfect.

Now it’s just up to Twitter to make some magic happen.

Cover Photo: Rich Fury (Getty Images)

1/10 Britney Spears Tells Haters to ‘Kiss My Ass’ After Posting Topless Instagram Photo, But Can Us Non-Haters Please Do It Too? Read more here. Photo: C Flanigan / Contributor (Getty Images)

2/10 Selena Gomez Launches Swimsuit Line, Models Teenie Bikini (As If This Summer Weren’t Balls Hot Enough Already) Read more here. Photo: La’Mariette



3/10 Lady Gaga Poses Topless and Naked-Faced in Summer Selfie, Blatantly Contributing to Global Warming of Our Crotches Read more here. Photo: @ladygaga (Instagram)

4/10 Parental Advisory: Halsey Breaks Internet With Boob-Baring Album Cover (And 8 Other Records That Were Less About the Music, More About the Boobs) Read more here. Photo: Twitter



5/10 Demi Moore Models Swimwear in Sexy Family Photo, And We Never Thought We’d Say That One Read more here. Photo: Cass Bird for @AndieSwim (Instagram)

6/10 Tiffany Haddish Tells Nicolas Cage Her First Orgasm Was Watching ‘Face/Off,’ Sparks Interesting Sequel Idea ‘Face/On Tiffany Haddish’ Read more here. Photo: Amy Sussman/KCA2021 / Contributor (Getty Images)



7/10 Pete Davidson Sets Goal of Removing 100-Plus Tattoos By Age 30 (Wait, Are We Not 50, Asked Bags Under His Eyes) Read more here. Photo: Universal Pictures

8/10 Meanwhile in Hollywood: Adam Driver Simulating Oral Sex While Singing Makes Him Both a Teacher and a Role Model Read more here. Photo: Toni Anne Barson / Contributor (Getty Images)



9/10 Mandatory Music: Juvenile Remixes ‘Back That Azz Up’ Into Pro-Vax Anthem We Can’t Wait to Twerk to While Spitting in a Stranger’s Mouth Read more here. Photo: YouTube

10/10 Drake Rents Dodger Stadium For Date With Model Johanna Leia, Anything to Get to Second Base Read more here. Photo: Karwai Tang / Contributor (Getty Images)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.