Culture / Entertainment

Jonas Brothers Challenge Hemsworths to UFC Fight, Can We Move This to a Caged Death Match?

by Mandatory Editors

It’s official, the Jonas brothers have challenged the Hemsworth to a UFC fight. The news dropped on Fallon recently when the bros admitted they’d emailed the Hemsworths to take advantage of all the recent YouTuber bouts including Floyd Mayweather’s hugfest against social media influencer Logan Paul.

With the cash cow of amateur matchups churning out the green, it’s no wonder these former Disney stars are looking to get in on the action.

“We’re going to have a big UFC match,” Joe said. “It’s gonna be us vs. the Hemsworth brothers. The Hemsworths haven’t e-mailed us back yet, but I think it’s gonna be big.”

While the siblings recently got into serious shape training with Olympic athletes for a TV special promoting the Tokyo games, they still have a long way to go before they’re ready to take on Thor and the boys from Down Under. Especially when you consider the training regiment Chris Hemsworth has been undertaking to keep up his superhero size.

If you combined all three Jonas brothers one atop the other, they’d be roughly 15 and a half feet tall. Which sounds like a lot until you stack them up against the Hemsworths combined height of just over 18 feet. We’re not saying size is everything, but have you seen Hemsworth’s arms lately?

Though the challenge was all in good fun, it definitely got us thinking: What other band of brothers could we throw in the mix to get this caged death match going? The Baldwins? (Too old.) The Bee Gees? (Too talented.) Hanson?

Perfect.

Now it’s just up to Twitter to make some magic happen.

Cover Photo: Rich Fury (Getty Images)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.