Floyd Mayweather Joins OnlyFans to Share ‘Exclusive Content,’ Realizes He Can Make a Bundle After Taking Our $50 to Watch Him Dry-Hump For 8 Rounds

Photo: Prince Williams / Contributor (Getty Images)

Most people know OnlyFans because of its adult content. You might assume that most people wouldn’t pay to subscribe to a “content” site if they weren’t going to see at least a little nudity, right? Well, apparently, there is more to OnlyFans than NSFW photos and videos. It’s also the newest place to throw your hard-earned money at Floyd “Money” Mayweather for no reason whatsoever.

Recently, the former highly respected professional boxer announced a deal with OnlyFans. In this partnership, the fighter who now would rather get paid to fight YouTubers than real boxers will provide exclusive content to whoever is willing to pay for it. Apparently, also it’s a way for the boxer to connect with his fans while (you guessed it) getting paid a ton of money.

“OnlyFans will be a new experience for fans,” Mayweather said in a press release. “I’m looking forward to sharing a glimpse into my life and some never before seen content while getting to know top fans.”

If watching him fight an 0-1 YouTube personality to an 8-round draw is the kind of hard-hitting, exciting content you’re looking for, there’s a good chance you can find more of it on Floyd Mayweather’s OnlyFans page. Maybe, if we’re lucky, he’ll fight Jenna Marbles or the piano cat next.