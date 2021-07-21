Supermodel Kate Moss Shows She’s Still (Very Much) Got It With Skims Underwear Photos, How’d You Screw That Up, Johnny Depp?

Kate Moss may be pushing 50, but time has come to standstill when it comes to her raw beauty. Like some gorgeous Kal-El, Moss will only begin to age again once she returns home to whatever faraway planet she came from. Until then, she’ll continue to melt hearts and drop jaws – like in her latest romp for Skims underwear.

The English supermodel rose to prominence in the mid-90s with her heroin chic style, which included (arguably) Calvin Klein’s best-ever campaign. Her effortless cool and otherworldly charm caught the eye of pre-dumpster-fire Johnny Depp and the couple became inseparable for four straight years.

Until Depp screwed it up by paying more attention to his work than his woman (his words, not ours.) Sure, the romance had its fair share of histrionics, including a few trashed hotel rooms, and a lifetime banning from at least one establishment in Cannes. But weathering those storms would have been worth it to reach the day when Moss finally donned a pair of Skims.

While Skims is making headlines for being the official underwear of the American female athletes at the Tokyo Olympics, we have to say Moss’s surprise endorsement of the brand might just take home the gold. See the snaps below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SKIMS (@skims)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SKIMS (@skims)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SKIMS (@skims)

Whatever is happening here, it’s poetry in motion. If there was an Olympic sport for casually stretching while twirling, Kate Moss would be the Michael Phelps of it. Sorry to leave you with a visual of Phelps in a blue speedo, bet you didn’t see that coming.

Cover Photo: Instagram (@SKIMS)

