Meanwhile in New York: Former MLB Star Joins Softball League, Becomes Hero For Setting Lowest Possible Bar For Retirement

Usually, when you show up to beer league softball, you hit a couple of line drives, strike out a time or two, and get tipsy before the third inning. The perfect way to spend a Saturday is now attracting professionals.

In one of the greatest retirement moves in baseball history, former American League Cy Young winner and World Series Champ, CC Sabathia is joining the fun as first basemen for the Warriors, a rec-league team now favored to sweep the championships. While some former pros go on to coach in the majors, talk sports on ESPN, or become scouts for their favorite team, Sabathia is setting his sights a whole lot lower.

And we love him for it.

After an illustrious career spanning three major league squads with 251 victories and 3,093 strikeouts, Sabathia wants nothing more than to trade in the bright lights of Yankee Stadium for a shot at a few slow pitches in Central Park.

“This is something I’ve been talking about doing for years,” Sabathia said. “Playing softball in Central Park was like a bucket-list thing, and getting to do it with my buddies is even more fun.”

While it may seem the Warriors have an unfair advantage, opponents are loving to play against Sabathia as much as anyone. “I think everyone thought it was pretty cool that he was playing in a league with regular dudes,” Nicola Torchia, a player for an opposing team, gushed. “At the end of the game, usually the umps will ask you to bring the bases in to help them out, and he brought in first base. I thought that was nice.”

We should all pause and take stock of the brilliance that is CC Sabathia. In an age where elites across industries are constantly asking for more, more, more, Sabathia is showing everyone that stepping back and enjoying the simpler things in life is the real win. We just hope he strikes out at least one time, you know, for the kids.

CC Sabathia effortlessly hit this home run in a softball game 🤣 pic.twitter.com/cyqexR5PRo — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) April 28, 2021

Cover Photo: Alex Trautwig / Stringer (Getty Images)

1/12 Kim Kardashian Posts ‘Single and Ready’ Workout Bikini Photo With Platinum Hair, It Doesn’t Make Sense and We Don’t Care Click here for more weird news. Photo: Instagram

2/12 Meanwhile in New York: Teacher Sucked Man’s Nipples During Zoom Class, A Lesson No Student Will Ever Forget Click here for more weird news. Photo: 1001nights (Getty Images)



3/12 Sex Doll Rants About Human Race ‘Shitshow,’ Watch Her Shame You Just Like Real Girlfriend Would! Click here for more weird news. Photo: New York Post / Newsflare

4/12 Meanwhile in Hawaii: Viral Video Shows Girl Battling Shark and Miraculously Surviving, Our Pants However Did Not Fare Well in the End Click here for more weird news. Photo: Martin Barraud (Getty Images)



5/12 Jeff Bezos’ Mid-Life Crisis Looks Amazing In the Form of New $500 Million Superyacht Click here for more weird news. Photo: PAWAN SHARMA (Getty Images)

6/12 People Would Rather Browse Their Dream Homes Than Have Sex, Survey Shows Binging Zillow Is the New YouPorn Click here for more weird news. Photo: Portra (Getty Images)



7/12 Study Finds Top Dealbreaker for Relationships Is Something Your Credit Card Can Help With If You Miss Being Single (And You’re Ready to Post-Pandemic Mingle) Click here for more weird news. Photo: pixelfit (Getty Images)

8/12 ‘Sexy Hunter’ Model on OnlyFans Poses With Dead Exotic Animals, Claims Her Kills Are a Form of ‘Conservation’ Click here for more weird news. Photo: @michaelkashuntingwild (Instagram)



9/12 TikTok Bloating Video of Girl Before and After Eating Shows Some Women Really Do Get Us Click here for more weird news. Photo: TikTok

10/12 Meanwhile in Missouri: Couple Finds Live Bomb in Backyard, First Post-Pandemic Party Looks to Be a Bang Click here for more weird news. Photo: Pamela Coffey



11/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Arrested After Stealing 2 Police Cruisers in Wild Car Chase (Says If You Love What You Do, You’ll Never Have to Lease a Car) Click here for more weird news. Photo: New York Post

12/12 Meanwhile in Maryland: Arsonist Watches DIY Housefire With Roommate Inside From Comfort of Lawnchair, Likely a Dishwasher Disagreement That Went Up in Flames (Video) Click here for more weird news. Photo: Maryland State Fire Marshall’s Office

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.