Living / Life Hacks

The Mandatory Jeff Bezos Guide to Early Retirement (And What to Do Now With All That Amazon Coin)

by Mandatory Editors

Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest man, has finally announced he’s stepping down as CEO of Amazon. After starting the company in his garage with a small loan from his parents and a list of investment contacts made on Wall Street, Bezos quickly transformed the way we shop, turning e-commerce from a novel concept into the most profitable industry on the planet. Now after two and half decades at the helm (and a $192 billion increase in personal wealth), Bezos is retiring.

But what will he do with all that coin?

Plenty of speculation has rolled in from all across the business world. Predictions range from building a Martian colony via his Blue Origin space fleet (watch out, Elon) to crafting the world’s largest bong through his Seattle-based holdings in the glass-blowing company, Glassybaby. With his billion-dollar fingers in so many pots, there’s no telling where Bezos will land next. One thing’s for sure, he won’t be working on his tan.

After closely studying the tech titan’s business maneuvers over the years, we’ve come up with a shortlist of exciting new ventures we trust Bezos will be blowing his fortune on in the very near future. All other prognosticators step aside and make way for the Mandatory Jeff Bezos Guide to Quickly Blowing Through Your Early Retirement.

Cover Photo: Mint (Getty Images)

Catch Bezos: The Mandatory GameStop Guide To Investing

COVID After Dark: Parents Use Kid’s Furniture For Adult’s Only Fun

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.