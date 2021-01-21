22-Year-Old Los Angeles Poet Amanda Gorman Steals the Show at President Biden’s Inauguration

Poetry is an underrated art form. And when it comes to presidential inaugurations, the wordsmiths rarely get the spotlight they deserve. But at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, Los Angeles poet Amanda Gordon stole the show with her powerful poem “The Hill We Climb.”

An excerpt of the 22-year-old’s brilliance:

“We’ve seen a force that would shatter our nation rather than share it,

Would destroy our country if it meant delaying democracy.

And this effort very nearly succeeded.

But while democracy can be periodically delayed,

It can never be permanently defeated.

In this truth, in this faith, we trust.

For while we have our eyes on the future,

history has its eyes on us.”

Clearly, Gorman is wise beyond her years. Her time at the mic was even more impressive because she is a descendant of slaves, the daughter of a single mother, and grew up with a speech impediment.

After her appearance, her social media following unsurprisingly skyrocketed. She boasts over 1.1 million followers on Instagram and another 635K on Twitter, where everyone was singing the youngest inaugural poet’s praises.

I have never been prouder to see another young woman rise! Brava Brava, @TheAmandaGorman! Maya Angelou is cheering—and so am I. pic.twitter.com/I5HLE0qbPs — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 20, 2021

You were perfect. Perfectly written, perfectly delivered. Every bit of it. Brava! -LMM — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 20, 2021

On a day for the history books, @TheAmandaGorman delivered a poem that more than met the moment. Young people like her are proof that “there is always light, if only we’re brave enough to see it; if only we’re brave enough to be it.” pic.twitter.com/mbywtvjtEH — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 20, 2021

Truth and eloquence are back in the White House, people. It’s about time.

Cover Photo: Rob Carr / Staff (Getty Images)

