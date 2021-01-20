The Funniest Tweets About Bernie’s Inauguration Ensemble

Ah, Bernie Sanders. We’ve missed you, old friend. The past few months of news have been heavily dominated by (who else) Donald Trump and, slightly less so, Joe Biden. But today, everyone on Twitter was feelin’ the Bern. Why? Because of the Vermont senator’s brilliant, no-fucks-given inauguration ensemble.

While other politicians surely have stylists to pick out the perfect suit and a coat in an eye-catching hue, Bernie just slung on his workaday jacket, a pair of mittens made from recycled sweaters, and a disposable face mask for the event. He’s like the guy who wears jeans and a mullet to a wedding.

But even better than his approachable attire was his body language. Bernie just looked like he was doing his duty by showing up but really didn’t want to partake in all the pomp and circumstance surrounding Biden. And who can blame him? It’s cold, we’re all exhausted, and none of us was excited about Biden winning the presidential election per se (but we are hella grateful that Trump is gone).

Memes now abound about grumpy ol’ Bernie, and they’re hilarious, so maybe, just maybe, 2021 is turning around…? These are the funniest tweets about Bernie’s inauguration aesthetic.

Bernie dressed like the inauguration is on his to do list today but ain’t his whole day. pic.twitter.com/wCRyoxU3V2 — Reeezy (@MsReeezy) January 20, 2021

bernie absolutely crushing vermont dadcore pic.twitter.com/fWp4dX5Xe2 — rebecca jennings (@rebexxxxa) January 20, 2021

I want to thank Black Twitter for the Bernie memes. You’re the best! #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/FnMDFFf2qN — Cameron Grant (@OtherCoolCam101) January 20, 2021

omg bernie sanders joined the glee club pic.twitter.com/3X2qIOWNa1 — plastic hearts aoty (@flawedcrystals) January 20, 2021

Bernie dressed like “Gotta drop this off at the post office, get a money order while I’m there, maybe grab a coffee, and if I got enough time maybe pick up some milk on my way home” Black Twitter pic.twitter.com/8KRDShxML0 — Ch (@Chief44445) January 20, 2021

Props to Bernie for treating today like the same old bullshit it is. pic.twitter.com/bXnv52xmTM — Ludwig von Mises’s Pieces (@LvMisesPieces) January 20, 2021

My husband wants me to point out that not only was I feeling affinity for Bernie today, I am actually dressed in his mittens. pic.twitter.com/yBIQuQzWCh — Rebecca Traister (@rtraister) January 20, 2021

The best Bernie Sanders Inauguration meme pic.twitter.com/VSn8gtryY4 — UGene (@EugeneGlukh) January 20, 2021

6 months today since Michael passed. Fuck, what I wouldn’t give to pick up the phone and hear his Bernie Tony Soprano. pic.twitter.com/tCH8ZPz3py — The Brief Wondrous Life of Michael Brooks (@for_MJB) January 20, 2021

Thanks for watching my table Bernie. pic.twitter.com/VKahCThFwg — Missy Peña (@misspenart) January 20, 2021

who put Bernie on an icy moon in Destiny 2? Look at him just chilling there pic.twitter.com/B3YUK5m0Io — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) January 20, 2021

NYC Instagram is so quick pic.twitter.com/Br6TarGXXb — Rania Said (@rania_tn) January 20, 2021

The internet was quick with the Bernie memes pic.twitter.com/ymtP3YIOQA — Natasha (@ndelriego) January 20, 2021

Wait, is Bernie is wearing the same jacket from his meme at the inauguration? pic.twitter.com/q0DtVNpZbB — Alan Johnson (@TheAlanJohnson) January 20, 2021

Bernie Sanders out here like he just picked up the raffle tickets for church’s Friday fish fry pic.twitter.com/5crv9Bil1v — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 20, 2021

I will never forget Bernie honoring our middle class New England tradition of having exactly one heavy winter coat, worn to both formal and casual events pic.twitter.com/OrRHJeAS2P — Julia Claire (@ohJuliatweets) January 20, 2021

Bernie giving teacher on recess duty vibes. pic.twitter.com/VRTh09g6QL — That Teacher Grind (@teachergrind) January 20, 2021

Bernie looking like “this could’ve been an email.” pic.twitter.com/Dacef6o7PE — shan.tel (@H3YLiGHTSKiN) January 20, 2021

I could do four whole years of Bernie and his mittens being the craziest shit of the day. — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) January 20, 2021

