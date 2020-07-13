Rudy Giuliani Calls NYPD After Being Pranked by Sacha Baron Cohen, Can Only Take a Joke if it Becomes President

There are practical jokesters, and then there is Sacha Baron Cohen. Cohen has been pranking people since the early days of Da Ali G Show and he rose to international fame (or infamy) with his hit movie, Borat back in 2006. Since then, Cohen has taken part in even more hijinx, tomfoolery, and shenanigans, sometimes at the expense of regular people, and sometimes at the expense of a former New York City mayor and current lawyer to the president of the United States. We’re talking about Rudy Giuliani if you’re not so great at context clues.

After previously infiltrating a far-right rally and leading the crowd in a series of racially-charged lyrics (but, like, in a funny way), Cohen set his sights on Mr. Giuliani. Cohen’s team had set up an interview with the former mayor of New York City and Giuliani was prepared to answer questions about the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. What Giuliani was not prepared for, however, was the interview being interrupted by a bikini-clad Cohen who burst onto the scene.

“This guy comes in wearing a crazy, what I would say was a pink transgender outfit,” Giuliani told Page Six. Normal people would call it a bikini.

“It looked absurd,” Giuliani continued. “He had the beard, bare legs and wasn’t what I would call distractingly attractive.” So, he was only moderately attractive? Got it.

“I only later realized it must have been Sacha Baron Cohen,” he said. “I thought about all the people he previously fooled, and I felt good about myself because he didn’t get me.” This statement is interesting because it was documented that Giuliani called the NYPD on Cohen, though the British comedian was not apprehended. Giuliani said he didn’t hold a grudge, however. He also said that he was a big fan of Borat. It makes sense that Mr. Giuliani has a sense of humor. How else could he explain his support for this joke of an administration?

Cover Photo: The Hollywood Reporter, via Getty Images

