Ranked! Sacha Baron Cohen’s Best Dupes

14. Dropping in on Eminem at the MTV Movie Awards

During the 2009 MTV Movie Awards, Bruno took flight. His wire act appeared to go awry, landing bare-butt-to-face in the lap of Eminem; furious, the rapper stormed out of the venue. Audiences didn’t know what to think. In reality, Eminem was in on the skit but the initial confusion sure was something.

You can watch that here.