Meanwhile in Marijuana: Congress Moves to Decriminalize Cannabis on Federal Level, This Would Get Us So High If We Weren’t Already Baked
Chuck Schumer is our new hero. The Senate Majority Leader and Democrat from New York just proposed legislation to legalize cannabis at the federal level, a move potheads have been waiting for a long time…or not, given that weed is legal in many states (and pretty easy to get in places it’s banned).
Still, this is a big step in the right direction for those who like to light up. Dubbed The Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act, it would take marijuana off the Controlled Substances Act and propose taxes for cannabis products. It would also let those in federal prison for nonviolent marijuana crimes to potentially get reduced sentences as well as expunge federal records of those convicted of nonviolent cannabis charges.
“This is monumental. At long last, we are taking steps in the Senate to right the wrongs of the failed war on drugs,” Schumer said.
While we haven’t been holding our breath for the government to get hip to cannabis in all its wonderful forms in order to partake in our favorite mind-altering drug, surely some people will benefit from the loosening of restrictions. Hell, this good news would get us so high – if we weren’t already baked.
