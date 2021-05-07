Meanwhile in Florida: Woman Finds Cigarette in Taco Bell Soft Taco (And Even That Couldn’t Make it Palatable)

It’s a wonder that anyone ever eats at Taco Bell anymore, what with the Tex-Mex chain’s reputation for making its customers “run for the border” (make that the bathroom) within hours of consuming their questionable menu items. And yet, there will always be someone willing to shell out a few bucks for quite possibly the worst tacos ever known to mankind.

In this case, the customer not only got their tacos, they got a side they weren’t expecting…in the form of a cigarette. Taura Massey of Florida went to her local Taco Bell earlier this week craving a chalupa meal, which included a soft taco. Before unwrapping it fully, the 29-year-old shared a few bites with her 1½-year-old daughter. Then Massey took the packaging off the rest of the taco – and found a cigarette stuck to it.

“I didn’t realize there was a cigarette until I picked up the taco to take a bite myself because it was smashed under the bottom of the soft taco and it was moist, I guess from the meat,” she told Today. “I was horrified and felt so bad because my daughter had eaten some of it.”

Of course, she took to Facebook to complain. “*NAVY Boulevard, Pensacola Taco Bell* have never been so Disgusted in my life.. I ain’t ever eating fast food again.. TACO BELL IS SO NASTY I am on my way back there to raise hell,” she wrote alongside a pic of the offending taco.

To her credit, she also called the Taco Bell location and returned there to request a refund. The employees were less than sympathetic.

“The employees were giving me looks and seemed angry that I was bringing it back. When I first walked up to them, a male approached the counter and when I lifted the bag up and said I was here for the refund he cut me off and looked at another lady and said, ‘The lady that got a cigarette in her taco is here,’” she told Today. “Then they made me wait over 10 minutes before she would finally walk over, and she wouldn’t even speak to me, but did give me the refund. I was so mad and upset about it.”

An employee begged her to remove the Facebook post because it was “going to cost people their job” and even tried to bribe her to do so with a child’s toy, a movie, and free food (because one nicotine taco begets another).

Massey refused to remove the post and is dealing with this situation like any true American would – by contacting an attorney to pursue her legal options. Maybe the next time she has a hankering for fast food, she should pick, oh, anywhere other than Taco Bell to eat – or just smoke the complimentary cigarette. It’s not like Taco Bell is edible under normal circumstances anyway.

Cover Photo: Facebook

MORE NEWS:

1/10 Demi Lovato Blasts LA Frozen Yogurt Shop For Its ‘Triggering’ Sugar-Free Items, You Tell ‘Em Girl! Read more here. Photo: Rich Fury / Staff (Getty Images) and The Bigg Chill

2/10 Babewatch: David Hasselhoff’s Daughter Is First Plus-Size Playboy Cover Girl, Perfect Opening For the Hoff to Make a Comeback Read more here. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz / Stringer (Getty Images)



3/10 January Jones Goes Topless on Instagram Saying She Couldn’t ‘Find a Top to Do These Trousers Justice’ (Fine, We Accept This) Read more here. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/10 56-Year-Old Paulina Porizkova Goes Full-Frontal For Sultry Vogue Cover, Better Her Than Us Read more here. Photo: Sergi Alexander / Contributor (Getty Images)



5/10 Mandatory Man: ‘It’s Always Sunny’ Star Rob McElhenney Tells Ryan Reynolds Dudes Appreciate His Muscles More Than Women, Plus Hilarious Jokes About His Men’s Health Cover Read more here. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff (Getty Images)

6/10 Meanwhile in California: Man in Bear Suit Attempts to Walk From LA to San Francisco Without Getting Shot or Run Over Read more here. Photo: @iambearson (Instagram)



7/10 Harry Styles Gives ‘The Little Mermaid’ a Watermelon Sugar Masculinity Makeover, And We Dig It Read more here. Photo: Theo Wargo / Staff (Getty Images)

8/10 Controversial Joe Rogan Podcast Episodes Mysteriously Disappear From Spotify, Possible He and Guests Accidentally Smoked Them Read more here. Photo: Douglas P. DeFelice / Stringer (Getty Images)



9/10 Kourtney Kardashian Sucks Travis Barker’s Thumb in Gag-Worthy Instagram Video We Refuse to Quit Watching Read more here. Photo: Jeff Bottari / Contributor (Getty Images)

10/10 Machine Gun Kelly Launching Unisex Nail Polish Brand (If This Is What Attracts Megan Fox, We Guess We’d Try It?) Read more here. Photo: @machinegunkelly (Instagram Stories)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.