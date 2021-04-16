Grandmas Sex It Up in Unexpected Jill Biden-Inspired Tights, Men Impatiently Await Joe-Inspired Summer Wardrobe
First ladies are known for starting fashion trends, but we have to admit: this one kind of took us by surprise. Dr. Jill Biden, aka Mrs. Joe Biden, recently donned a racy pair of fishnet-style stockings at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland. The 69-year-old paired the tights with high-heeled ankle boots and a leather-hemmed dress, prompting both criticism and praise in equal measure.
At what point do you dress your age. Not becoming, not appropriate and waaay to old for this look. https://t.co/tTJsx6dcro
— GiGi (@GGgirl34) April 5, 2021
Good Lord, she looks like Madonna’s grandmother
https://t.co/SFizSkqWL2
— Wayne Dupree Media, LLC (@WayneDupreeShow) April 4, 2021
I need to live in a world where a 69-year-old woman can wear a mini skirt and black tights without being told it’s inappropriate #firstlady #JillBiden pic.twitter.com/JllmrGoYCJ
— Alexia Woods (@iamalexiawoods) April 9, 2021
You don’t have to be young to rock tights. #JillBiden pic.twitter.com/0OUgSgQwSl
— Zharel Anger (@ZharelAnger) April 5, 2021
Whether you love ‘em or hate ‘em, a particular group of women were taken with Biden’s style – and decided to imitate it. The New York Post cataloged several septuagenarians who embraced the eye-catching look. These grandmas had the gams to pull it off, too.
Women over 70 rock Jill Biden’s risqué tights: ‘I’ve never felt this sexy’ https://t.co/dcR4Hw0SaP pic.twitter.com/rW0EkMKoQk
— New York Post (@nypost) April 10, 2021
We say: if you’ve got it, flaunt it, no matter what your age. Sex appeal has no expiration date. Now: how long until we see a Joe Biden-inspired summer wardrobe for men?
Cover Photo: MANDEL NGAN / Contributor (Getty Images)
