Jill Biden

Grandmas Sex It Up in Unexpected Jill Biden-Inspired Tights, Men Impatiently Await Joe-Inspired Summer Wardrobe

by Mandatory Editors

First ladies are known for starting fashion trends, but we have to admit: this one kind of took us by surprise. Dr. Jill Biden, aka Mrs. Joe Biden, recently donned a racy pair of fishnet-style stockings at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland. The 69-year-old paired the tights with high-heeled ankle boots and a leather-hemmed dress, prompting both criticism and praise in equal measure.

Whether you love ‘em or hate ‘em, a particular group of women were taken with Biden’s style – and decided to imitate it. The New York Post cataloged several septuagenarians who embraced the eye-catching look. These grandmas had the gams to pull it off, too.

We say: if you’ve got it, flaunt it, no matter what your age. Sex appeal has no expiration date. Now: how long until we see a Joe Biden-inspired summer wardrobe for men?

Cover Photo: MANDEL NGAN / Contributor (Getty Images)

