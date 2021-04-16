Grandmas Sex It Up in Unexpected Jill Biden-Inspired Tights, Men Impatiently Await Joe-Inspired Summer Wardrobe

First ladies are known for starting fashion trends, but we have to admit: this one kind of took us by surprise. Dr. Jill Biden, aka Mrs. Joe Biden, recently donned a racy pair of fishnet-style stockings at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland. The 69-year-old paired the tights with high-heeled ankle boots and a leather-hemmed dress, prompting both criticism and praise in equal measure.

At what point do you dress your age. Not becoming, not appropriate and waaay to old for this look. https://t.co/tTJsx6dcro — GiGi (@GGgirl34) April 5, 2021

Good Lord, she looks like Madonna’s grandmother

https://t.co/SFizSkqWL2 — Wayne Dupree Media, LLC (@WayneDupreeShow) April 4, 2021

I need to live in a world where a 69-year-old woman can wear a mini skirt and black tights without being told it’s inappropriate #firstlady #JillBiden pic.twitter.com/JllmrGoYCJ — Alexia Woods (@iamalexiawoods) April 9, 2021

You don’t have to be young to rock tights. #JillBiden pic.twitter.com/0OUgSgQwSl — Zharel Anger (@ZharelAnger) April 5, 2021

Whether you love ‘em or hate ‘em, a particular group of women were taken with Biden’s style – and decided to imitate it. The New York Post cataloged several septuagenarians who embraced the eye-catching look. These grandmas had the gams to pull it off, too.

Women over 70 rock Jill Biden’s risqué tights: ‘I’ve never felt this sexy’ https://t.co/dcR4Hw0SaP pic.twitter.com/rW0EkMKoQk — New York Post (@nypost) April 10, 2021

We say: if you’ve got it, flaunt it, no matter what your age. Sex appeal has no expiration date. Now: how long until we see a Joe Biden-inspired summer wardrobe for men?

Cover Photo: MANDEL NGAN / Contributor (Getty Images)

MORE NEWS:

1/10 Kendall Jenner Pairs Bikini With Cowboy Boots For Summer Swimsuit Trend That Makes Us Say ‘Yee-Haw!’ Read more here. Photo: Instagram

2/10 Irina Shayk Shows Off Thong Bodysuit in Sexy Behind-the-Scenes Instagram Snaps Read more here. Photo: Instagram



3/10 Lizzo Predicts It’ll Be an ‘Ass-Crack Summer’ With Butt-Cutout Dress Read more here. Photo: Kevin Winter / Staff (Getty Images)

4/10 Mandatory Style: Bella Hadid and Irina Shayk Rock Thong Jeans in New Trend Our Covid Bods Can’t Pull Off Read more here. Photo: Mugler



5/10 Orlando Bloom Complains He and Katy Perry Don’t Have Enough Sex (Uh, We’d Settle For Once) Read more here. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

6/10 Lily-Rose Depp in ‘Voyagers’ Gives Us Our Depp Fix Without Exposing Our Vulnerable Man-Crush Guilt Read more here. Photo: Lionsgate



7/10 Jimmy Fallon v. Jimmy Kimmel: Late Night Hosts Wage Pizza-Making War (Plot Twist: Stanley Tucci Is True Winner) Read more here. Photo: Instagram

8/10 Dom Pérignon Releases Lady Gaga Limited Edition Champagne Bottles (Pairs Perfectly With Chromatica Oreos) Read more here. Photo: Dom Pérignon



9/10 Ranked! TV’s 10 Most Insufferable News Hosts, The Boob-Tube’s Biggest Boobs Read more here. Photo: Greg Doherty (Getty Images)

10/10 The Mandatory Michelle Obama Guide For When It’s Safe to Discuss Your Sex Life Read more here. Photo: Paras Griffin (Getty Images)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.