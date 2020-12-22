‘Home Alone’ House Gets the Gingerbread Treatment, Celebrates 30 Spicy Years of Christmas

There’s nothing better than watching Home Alone for the umpteenth time during the holiday season. The abandoned kid vs. bumbling burglars comedic caper starring Macaulay Culkin still makes us laugh (and, OK, cry a little, too) 30 years after it debuted on the silver screen. It’s timeless nostalgia and we can’t get enough of it.

Now, the infamous house where all the action of the film took place – that epic brick mansion in which the McCallister family dwelled and where little Kevin took on his adversaries and won – has gotten the gingerbread treatment. And the result is oh-so-sweet.

Food artist Michelle Wibowo recreated the abode as a 4’ x 5’ foot gingerbread house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Sugar Art (@michellesugarart)

Disney+ UK commissioned the project to celebrate the film’s 30th anniversary this year.

In addition to the impeccable architectural details of the home, including 63 trees, 33 windows, and six lamp posts, Wibowo added several callbacks from the film, like Little Nero’s delivery car and pizza boxes, Harv and Marv’s Oh-Kay Plumbing and Heating Truck and paint cans, and Kevin’s feet sticking out of the snow next to his crashed sled.

It took a whopping 300 hours for the gingerbread house to come to fruition. Hats off to Wibowo, who must have incredible patience. We can barely stick with a gingerbread house construction project for 30 minutes! And ours never turn out this well. This one is definitely too pretty to eat.

Photo: @disneyplusuk (Instagram)

Single bells: A Survival Guide For Getting Through the Holidays While Flying Solo

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Oh, Baby! Pregnant Woman Saves Husband From Shark Attack For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Stephen Frink (Getty Images)

2/12 Trump’s Pathetic Hospital Parade Is a Sad Reminder That Toxic Masculinity Doesn’t Do Sick Days For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN



3/12 Make America Horny Again: Sex Shop Gives Away Patriotic Vibrators to Encourage Voter Participation For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SWNS

4/12 ‘Get Your Booty to the Poll’ PSA Uses Strippers to Motivate Voters, We Vote Yes! For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube



5/12 News Anchor Accidentally Says Another Member of White House Tests Positive For Cocaine, Well He May Not Be Wrong For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube

6/12 Three-Legged Bear Caught on Camera Stealing Diet Coke From Garage, Can’t Taste the Feeling For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Getty Images



7/12 8 Evil Ways the 2020 Presidential Election Will Be Ridiculous and Unprecedented For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Staff and Drew Angerer / Staff (Getty Images)

8/12 Secret Man Cave Found Under NYC Grand Central Terminal, Still Awaiting Our Invitation to For Distant Group Hang For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MTA



9/12 Jaime Harrison Runs Circles Around Lindsey Graham in South Carolina Senate Debate (Watch This Pillsbury Doughboy Get Cooked!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN

10/12 The Best Reaction Tweets to Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)



11/12 Trending #FatBearWeek Pits Bears Against One Another in Adorable Body-Shaming Event For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sergey Kulikov (Getty Images)

12/12 Rick Moranis Attacked on New York City Street (Nobody Attacks Rick Moranis in My Country!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: DCPI

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.