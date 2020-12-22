Living / Culture / Entertainment / Food & Drink
Home Alone

‘Home Alone’ House Gets the Gingerbread Treatment, Celebrates 30 Spicy Years of Christmas

by Mandatory Editors

There’s nothing better than watching Home Alone for the umpteenth time during the holiday season. The abandoned kid vs. bumbling burglars comedic caper starring Macaulay Culkin still makes us laugh (and, OK, cry a little, too) 30 years after it debuted on the silver screen. It’s timeless nostalgia and we can’t get enough of it.

Now, the infamous house where all the action of the film took place – that epic brick mansion in which the McCallister family dwelled and where little Kevin took on his adversaries and won – has gotten the gingerbread treatment. And the result is oh-so-sweet.

Food artist Michelle Wibowo recreated the abode as a 4’ x 5’ foot gingerbread house.

 

Disney+ UK commissioned the project to celebrate the film’s 30th anniversary this year.

In addition to the impeccable architectural details of the home, including 63 trees, 33 windows, and six lamp posts, Wibowo added several callbacks from the film, like Little Nero’s delivery car and pizza boxes, Harv and Marv’s Oh-Kay Plumbing and Heating Truck and paint cans, and Kevin’s feet sticking out of the snow next to his crashed sled.

It took a whopping 300 hours for the gingerbread house to come to fruition. Hats off to Wibowo, who must have incredible patience. We can barely stick with a gingerbread house construction project for 30 minutes! And ours never turn out this well. This one is definitely too pretty to eat.

