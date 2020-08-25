Bud Light Seltzer Wants to Pay You $5K Per Month to Make Memes (Yeah, It’s Called a Job)

Photo: Bud Light Seltzer

If you’re the type of millennial who spends most of their day on social media giggling at memes, you can finally tell your mom that she’s wrong about you wasting your life. That’s because your enthusiasm for online comedy-based photos could earn you up to $5,000 per month.

That’s because, in an effort to battle White Claw on their own turf, Bud Light Seltzer is going to hire a “Chief Meme Officer.” In the announcement on Instagram, the brand said “We spent years working on delivering a five-times filtered seltzer with 100 calories and four delicious flavors, but we somehow forgot to include the most important ingredient in any hard seltzer — memes.”

If you’re lucky enough to get this most sought-after position, you’ll be tasked with creating 10 viral memes (per week we assume) with the help of Bud Light Seltzer’s marketing team. You’ll be paid $5,000 per month to do it. You’ll also be able to put the strange title of “Bud Light Seltzer Chief Meme Officer” on your Linkedin page and get a three-month supply of the fizzy stuff.

The one downside is that this position only lasts for three months. But, that’s still $15K you didn’t have before. And that can buy an awful lot of hard seltzer (or whatever drink you actually like).

Bud Light is pretty new to the hard seltzer game and because of this, they still have a bit of ground to make up between them and the likes of White Claw.

They’re continuing to search for candidates to fill this position until Sept. 18. To see if you have what it takes, visit the Bud Light Seltzer site for rules and how to apply.

