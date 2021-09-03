Festive Seltzers Gone Wild: Bud Light Selling 2 New Fall Flavored Seltzers, Both About as Hardcore as You Can Get
Photo: Bud Light Seltzer
We’ve reached a pinnacle in the beverage world. It’s a monumental time for alcohol fans. It’s the time when overly sweet, potentially gag-inducing fall flavors meet the seemingly endless, unstoppable juggernaut that is the hard seltzer. For most of our lives, seltzer water was simply flavored (or un-flavored) sparkling water. That was enough for us. But in the last two years, hard seltzer has taken the beverage world by storm with way more brands than necessary emerging and a truly saturated market. You can mark down September 2021 as the month when it finally reaches its limit. This is because Bud Light Seltzer is launching a mixed pack featuring fall flavors.
It’s called Bud Light Seltzer Fall Flannel and it features Toasted Marshmallow, Apple Crisp, Maple Pear, and of course Pumpkin Spice. You’re probably not surprised to hear it, but Pumpkin Spice was created to pretty much taste like a slice of pumpkin pie in hard seltzer form (as if that was something we asked for), Apple Crisp tastes like a slice of apple pie, Toasted Marshmallow is slightly chocolatey with marshmallows, Maple Pear tastes exactly like the name suggest.
Each flavor comes in a 12-ounce can and is 5% ABV. We suggest either not drinking any at all if you don’t want to ruin your fall, or drink them all one by one and get every fall flavor (except for the taste of old leaves) at the same time. Either way, this limited-edition pack, like fall itself, won’t be around forever. You can only imbibe these cloyingly sweet, ridiculous autumnal flavors until the end of October.
