Meanwhile in the UK: Hoarder Buries Apartment in Beer Cans and Feces (Video)

And you thought your roommate was bad. A waste disposal worker named Freddie Gillium-Webb recently got the unpleasant surprise of his life when he entered an apartment abandoned by a hoarder – and discovered a mess unlike any he’d ever seen before. The UK bachelor pad was packed with around 8,000 beer cans, a mountain of rotting food waste, and a 4-foot pile of feces and toilet paper (or as he dubbed it, a “leaning tower of poo-sa”).

“As soon as I walked through the door there were beer cans everywhere and the smell was terrible,” Gillium-Webb told Kennedy News.

The dump was so disgusting, Gillium-Webb threw up three times during the cleanup process, which required 100 trash bags and 10 bottles of bleach.

It took approximately a year (during which the hoarding renter failed to pay rent) for the mess to accumulate. The landlord claims he tried to enter the dwelling but the tenant talked him out of it every time. Before the landlord could evict the slob, he left by his own will, warning the landlord via text, “I might have left a bit of a mess.” Understatement of the century!

Despite the gag-inducing state of the apartment, Gillium-Webb had some compassion for the man who formerly lived there. “The tenant might have had depression, and he probably had a drinking problem based on the amount of cans — you need help sometimes, but you can’t live like that, there’s no excuse for it to get that bad,” he said.

Do you hear that, gentlemen? There’s no excuse. So bust out your broom and dustpan and clean your shit up — literally.

Cover Photo: ullstein bild / Contributor (Getty Images)

MORE NEWS: