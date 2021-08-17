Meanwhile in Brooklyn: MTA Motorman Let Date Run the D Train (Unfortunately, Not a Euphemism)

This is one way to wow a date. An MTA motorman from Brooklyn recently turned over control of the D train to his lady love. (No, that’s not a euphemism.)

His name is Terrell Harris, and he let his boo, Dominique Belgrave, drive the train through the 50th Street, 55th Street and 62nd Street stations.

Of course, she not only captured all this on video but posted the footage to her (now private) Instagram account.

“Yes, this is me operating the train right now,” she says in one of the posts.

At one point, en route to the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue stop, Harris warns her that it’s tough to determine where conductors have to put the brakes on, and she concurs, yelling, “Y’all ain’t put the stickers in a visible place!”

She captioned a subsequent post, “Conducting The D u hurdddd.”

This couple’s journey through the tunnel of love went viral among MTA workers, prompting a supervisor to report them to the NYPD. As soon as he’s caught, Harris is going to be in a heap of trouble.

“This video is beyond egregious showing a train operator who betrayed the trust of New Yorkers while creating a dangerous condition,” Interim Transit President Craig Cipriano said in a statement. “I want to assure customers that the operator involved has been removed from service and will no longer be allowed to control a train.”

That’s a bummer for Harris, who’s an 11-year veteran of the MTA and banked $117,486 in 2020 for his conductor duties.

As for Belgrave, she’s shown no shame on social media for the stunt.

“All you MTA f–kers tryna add me on my Facebook and IG eat a big fat Turtle neck cheesy D–k how bout that,” she wrote on Facebook. “I’ll might start at the bottom but ima move my way up they gon see me in traffic.”

We don’t know if the couple will face criminal charges for their antics, but one thing’s for sure: this pairing is a train wreck waiting to happen.

Photos: Instagram

