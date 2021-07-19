See New Emoji Finalists For 2021 World Emoji Day, One of Which Is Somehow a Pregnant Man

If you’ve ever thought, “You know what this text could use? A pregnant man emoji!” you’re in luck. That’s because a man with a burgeoning bump – and breasts! – is among the finalists of the emojis designed by Emojipedia and released by Unicode Consortium for World Emoji Day on July 17.

Emoji 14.0 is to be finalized in September 2021. Here’s on the latest draft list https://t.co/IAahiILGA0 pic.twitter.com/1GPyHxZnWu — Emojipedia (@Emojipedia) July 15, 2021

We won’t know if the pregnant man emoji (or, as it’s officially listed, the “pregnant person” emoji) will make the final cut until September as part of Emoji 14.0. Then you’ll have to wait until late 2021 or early 2022 to actually see that emoji option on your phone.

Word around the watercooler (by which we mean Twitter) was that the most likely uses of the pregnant man emoji were going to be by dudes who 1) ate too many burritos and/or 2) need to take a dump.

So, we have that to look forward to in future text messages and on social media. Thanks, technology, for once again elevating the conversation and helping us express our most insightful thoughts!

Cover Photo: Emojipedia

