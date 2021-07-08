Meanwhile on TikTok: Troubled Traveler Shows Us How to Cleverly Handle Nearby Bare Feet During Flight
Photo:TikTok/@the.walker.twins
If you fly regularly (likely before the pandemic) or if you’ve literally ever been on a plane, there’s a good chance you’ve witnessed some odd in-flight behavior. Maybe you’ve seen some uncomfortable flirting between a passenger and a member of the flight crew, seen (and smelled) the strange, pungent food that some passengers have no qualms about bringing on board, and maybe even witnessed a duo attempting to sneak into the bathroom to join the “mile-high club.” You’ve probably also seen someone wearing sweaty sandals and the worst of the worst: a passenger who takes off their shoes and socks, revealing their bare feet.
Usually, the bare-foot passenger keeps their stinky, smelly feet comfortably on the floor where their fellow passengers can do their best to turn their heads away from the stench. But sometimes travelers are so unaware of social norms they put their feet up and manage to invade the seat rest in front of them. This is exactly what happened on a recent flight, and it was all filmed by TikTokers The Walker Brothers.
It all began with the clip featuring one of the brothers, adorned in a mask, filming in selfie mode. He pans around to reveal a barefoot sitting on his left armrest, apparently attached to the person in the seat behind him. We can only imagine the horror of finding this in our seats. We wouldn’t know what to do because we’d assume someone who would have the lack of couth to do this must be some kind of nut who wouldn’t listen to reason.
@the.walker.twinsHad to do something ##airplane ##travel ##situation ##viral ##foryou♬ Into The Thick Of It! – The Backyardigans
Apparently, the TikToker agreed with our sentiment because instead of trying to talk to the anti-social misfit, they simply help up a bottle of water for the viewers to see and then began slowly pouring it onto the foot. Unsurprisingly this made the person immediately remove their foot.
The video has been viewed more than 4 million times and should be a reminder to people who feel the need to remove their shoes and reveal their smelly, sweaty feet to fellow passengers that there are repercussions. Wet repercussions.
1/10
Meanwhile on TikTok: Hooters Server Goes Viral For Big Boob Hack That Helped Her Pay For College
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: @theflathootersgirl (TikTok)
2/10
Why You Should Never Get in a Hot Tub, According to Travel Expert Who Clearly Never Got Laid in Hot Tub
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: Maskot (Getty Images)
-
3/10
Meanwhile in Ukraine: Couple Parts Ways After 123 Days Handcuffed Together (And Guess What Their Biggest Complaint Was)
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: Twitter
4/10
PornHub Sued By Women Over Lack of Consent, Who Could Have Seen This Coming (Did We Spell That Right?)
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: jessekarjalainen (Getty Images)
-
5/10
Meanwhile in Japan: Emergency Rescue Divers Save Sex Doll From Drowning, Likely Falls Under ‘No Hole Left Behind’ Protocol
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: @nachangagaga (Twitter)
6/10
Sextra-Terrestrial: Woman Claims She’s Dating Alien Who Abducted Her, Our Bags Are Already Packed For This Country
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: Cavan Images (Getty Images)
-
7/10
Meanwhile in Turkey: Cheating Boyfriend Gets Double Dumped in Surprise Attack, Embarrassment Proves to Make Good Company These Lonely Nights
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: AntonioGuillem (Getty Images)
8/10
Matthew McConaughey Just Got Major Endorsement For Governor From Ted Cruz (Asking Him Not to Run), Alright Alright!
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: Noam Galai / Stringer (Getty Images)
-
9/10
Meanwhile in Texas: Woman Attempting to Hit Lover With Car Plows Into Liquor Store Instead (Because What This Situation Needs Is More Booze)
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: YouTube
10/10
‘Lightly Shat Office Chair’ For Sale on Facebook Is Very Definition of a Statement Piece, Now Turn That Brown Upside Down
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: Catherine Ledner (Getty Images)