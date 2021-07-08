Meanwhile on TikTok: Troubled Traveler Shows Us How to Cleverly Handle Nearby Bare Feet During Flight

Photo:TikTok/@the.walker.twins

If you fly regularly (likely before the pandemic) or if you’ve literally ever been on a plane, there’s a good chance you’ve witnessed some odd in-flight behavior. Maybe you’ve seen some uncomfortable flirting between a passenger and a member of the flight crew, seen (and smelled) the strange, pungent food that some passengers have no qualms about bringing on board, and maybe even witnessed a duo attempting to sneak into the bathroom to join the “mile-high club.” You’ve probably also seen someone wearing sweaty sandals and the worst of the worst: a passenger who takes off their shoes and socks, revealing their bare feet.

Usually, the bare-foot passenger keeps their stinky, smelly feet comfortably on the floor where their fellow passengers can do their best to turn their heads away from the stench. But sometimes travelers are so unaware of social norms they put their feet up and manage to invade the seat rest in front of them. This is exactly what happened on a recent flight, and it was all filmed by TikTokers The Walker Brothers.

It all began with the clip featuring one of the brothers, adorned in a mask, filming in selfie mode. He pans around to reveal a barefoot sitting on his left armrest, apparently attached to the person in the seat behind him. We can only imagine the horror of finding this in our seats. We wouldn’t know what to do because we’d assume someone who would have the lack of couth to do this must be some kind of nut who wouldn’t listen to reason.

Apparently, the TikToker agreed with our sentiment because instead of trying to talk to the anti-social misfit, they simply help up a bottle of water for the viewers to see and then began slowly pouring it onto the foot. Unsurprisingly this made the person immediately remove their foot.

The video has been viewed more than 4 million times and should be a reminder to people who feel the need to remove their shoes and reveal their smelly, sweaty feet to fellow passengers that there are repercussions. Wet repercussions.