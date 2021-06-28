Meanwhile in Australia: This Massive Spider on Plane Forces Emergency Landing, But Who Will Play Him in Likely Samual L. Jackson Thriller ‘Spiders on a Plane’

Planes attract the worst of humanity – and the creepiest of creatures. But the latest “ack!” attack on an airplane is perfect fodder for a Hollywood thriller. It happened when a huntsman spider (aka a giant crab spider) was discovered hanging out on the ceiling over a pilot mid-flight.

In a terrifying video, the multi-legged arachnoid is seen crawling on the plane’s ceiling – then it drops and the videographer can no longer locate it. Cue creepy crawlies!

The incident was so disturbing that the pilot had to make an emergency landing at Emkaytee Airfield near Darwin, Australia. He’s lucky he didn’t crash the plane. We don’t know what happened to the spider or the pilot after the video cut off, but we’re pretty sure he has PTSD now and will probably never fly again. Now the only question is: who will play him in the inevitable feature film Spiders on a Plane?

