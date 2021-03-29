10 Ridiculous Things You Didn’t Know You Could Bring on an Airplane (And No, It’s Not Your Peacock)

In this day and age, it seems like you can’t bring anything on an airplane. 9/11 changed air travel forever, and since then, the restrictions have gotten tighter and tighter on all the crap people can put in their checked baggage, much less carry on to flights.

But if you took the time to peruse the TSA’s “What Can I Bring?” list, you’d be surprised at all the stuff that is absolutely allowed (if not completely safe) to take on your next trip. We’ll spare you the endless scrolling (the list is more than 20 web pages long) and highlight the 10 most ridiculous things you can bring on an airplane.

Cover Photo: AaronAmat (Getty Images)

1/10 Antlers Returning from a successful camping trip? You're in luck. Those antlers can come right on the plane with you, though probably not on your head.

2/10 Blender You never know when a smoothie craving is going to hit.



3/10 Artificial Skeleton Bones Maybe you're an aspiring chiropractor. Or an anatomy buff. Or just need a best friend. Whatever the reason, Skeletor can come with you on your flight...as long as he isn't a bag of real bones.

4/10 Cremated Remains Your late relative has to get to their final resting place somehow, right? Just make sure your container is shut tight. Nobody wants to spend eternity with your Nana.



5/10 Fishing Pole Those flight attendants walk so fast down the aisle, they're hard to nab. With a fishing pole, you'll have no trouble hooking one.

6/10 Gravy You're limited to 3.4 ounces of the savory sauce in your carry-on, but that's better than nothing. Those in-flight meals can be awfully dry.



7/10 Handcuffs The TSA is totally down with your kink.

8/10 Harry Potter Wand The wand chooses the wizard and luckily, you don't have to be separated from yours in-flight.



9/10 Live Fish There's nothing fishy about traveling with Flipper. Just don't pack him in your checked baggage.

10/10 Cowboy Spurs Don't you worry, cowpoke. Spurs are allowed in the friendly skies.

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.