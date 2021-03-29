Living / Life Hacks
airplane

10 Ridiculous Things You Didn’t Know You Could Bring on an Airplane (And No, It’s Not Your Peacock)

by Mandatory Editors

In this day and age, it seems like you can’t bring anything on an airplane. 9/11 changed air travel forever, and since then, the restrictions have gotten tighter and tighter on all the crap people can put in their checked baggage, much less carry on to flights.

But if you took the time to peruse the TSA’s “What Can I Bring?” list, you’d be surprised at all the stuff that is absolutely allowed (if not completely safe) to take on your next trip. We’ll spare you the endless scrolling (the list is more than 20 web pages long) and highlight the 10 most ridiculous things you can bring on an airplane.

Cover Photo: AaronAmat (Getty Images)

COVID Cravings: 10 Weird Foods You’re Suddenly Into (And What Science Has to Say About It)

Ranked: The Worst Foods to Eat Before You Bone

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.