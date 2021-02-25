Meanwhile in Illinois: Innovative Chicago Man Uses Frozen Pants to Call Dibs on Parking Spot

Photo: twitter.com/adamselzer

Chicago is called “The Windy City” for a reason. This is especially true during the winter months when a combination of wind, snow, and overall bleak weather makes the Illinois city a frozen tundra where denizens spend hours shoveling parking spots and then reserving them using a first “dibs” system. It’s so well-known that Goose Island even released a pair of beers. One was for fans of “dibs” and the other was “anti-dibs.” The usual method of reserving a spot utilizes a construction cone or old chair. But, recently, one man made headlines because he decided to use something created by the bitter cold elements.

Adam Selzer, of West Ridge, took to Twitter to post photos of him reserving his recently shoveled parking spot with a pair of frozen. Yes, you read that right: frozen pants that were shaped to stand up on their own like some kind of invisible man without shoes or a shirt standing guard in his parking spot.

It’s actually pretty smart. There’s no need for a chair when you have a pair of old pants. Not only is it the perfect stand-in for an actual human, but it also draws attention to just how frigid the temperatures in the city are.

Because you demanded it: dibs! (In a no parking zone, no less) pic.twitter.com/s7zAyBrg48 — Adam Selzer | אדם (@adamselzer) February 6, 2021

Accompanying the post are the words, “Polar vortex fun: pants with nobody inside them! Soak a pair, put outside. In about 20 minutes you can form them to shape, and in another 20 they’re solid.”

There’s no word as the whether or not the frozen pants actually did a better job reserving the spot. But, we can only assume anyone who saw these ghostly pants steered clear for fear of creepy, ghoulish consequences. That or they just laughed and drove away.

