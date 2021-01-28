Meanwhile in Oklahoma: Lawmakers in Favor of Bigfoot Hunting Season, Anxiety Amongst Bearded Men With Back Hair Escalates

If you happen to be a hairier-than-usual, tall man, you might not want to book a vacation to Oklahoma any time soon. That’s because, if local government officials have anything to say, Bigfoot hunting season could soon begin. Yes, you read that right. Not elk, deer, or even turkeys, Bigfoot. The mythical, hairy, ape-like creature that’s also known in many parts as the Sasquatch. That’s what they plan to hunt in Oklahoma.

State Representative Justin Humphrey, a Republican from District 19, recently introduced a bill designed to establish an official Bigfoot hunting season. If you’re anything like us, you probably find this to be confusing as it’s assumed if this mythical beast exists, it would be in the Canadian Rockies or somewhere else with dense, dark forests. But Oklahoma has a long history of Sasquatch sightings and is even home to a yearly Bigfoot festival and conference.

The bill states, “The Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission shall promulgate rules establishing a Bigfoot hunting season. The Commission shall set annual season dates and create any necessary specific hunting licenses and fees.”

Honestly, we don’t know if this is some type of publicity stunt to drum up tourism to southern Oklahoma or what. Either way, if passed, it would take effect on Nov. 1. If that’s the case, get your license and go nab yourself a Bigfoot. That is, if you can find one. Either way, make sure to shave before entering the woods. You wouldn’t want to meet up with a confused Sasquatch hunter who doesn’t realize you just have a sweater vest of back hair.

Photo: inhauscreative (Getty Images)

