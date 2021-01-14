Don’t Get it Twisted: The Internet’s Best Reactions to Dumbass Getting Knocked Out with Twisted Tea

Stop us if you’ve heard this one. Two guys walk into a convenience store. One guy, a racist loudmouth, think’s he’s tough (presumably because his president told him so). The other is the strong, silent type. He prefers to let his actions do the talking for him. In the case of this viral video, his actions were knocking the racist redneck dude out with a can of Twisted f’n Tea!

No, violence is never the answer…except when it is. This lil’ ginger-headed guy just kept pushing. The other gentleman should be commended for how long he maintained his composure. But, we assume, when you’re a black man and a little sewer rat keeps calling you a racial slur, despite you telling him to stop and giving him chance after chance to do so, there’s only one thing left to do. And that is this:

But like, he did, quite literally, ask for it. The video itself is strong enough on its own to warrant constant replay. It’s just so damn cathartic. But, the internet being the internet, users just couldn’t leave well enough alone.

They had to make it even better.

Dave Matthews Band- Twisted Tea Marching pic.twitter.com/66YYIdjJKT — spreezy F baby and the F is for “fuck” (@FPSpr33zy) December 28, 2020

Did someone say Trump vs Twisted Tea? pic.twitter.com/06Wfshrrrq — Boondocks Mafia (@BoonDocksMafia) January 11, 2021

And then, of course, the internet had to react.

They found the dude from the twisted tea video lmaooooo pic.twitter.com/7FlbFtcNkx — -(u_u)- (@6foot5yata) January 5, 2021

Of course his name was Randy.

My son sent this to me. We’ve also shared 3 versions of the video. It’s one of the most justified, no questions asked ass whoopins I’ve seen!

Pretty sure I need this in my ‘fuk around & find out’ collection.#TwistedTea #twistedteaguy pic.twitter.com/GNwbwJLE9z — Anni Cee (@ACnOZ) January 9, 2021

All traitors from the event of January 6th should be executed by Twisted Tea man. pic.twitter.com/46WHabuYGZ — Scwh00ps (@whoopsycushion) January 8, 2021

In a perfect world, we would have posted this story sooner but every time we started to, more and more phenomenal pictures, memes, videos and GIFs would find their way to our palm pilots (aw, remember palm pilots?). Finally, it seems to have calmed down, what with the rest of the world burning and such. So we thought now would be the perfect time to remind everyone how 2020 ended and, with any luck, these reactions will serve as a metaphor for something bigger, in the coming year:

It doesn’t matter how bad things get. Things will always be bad, to some degree. What matters most is how we react to them. Sometimes, we react with anger, sometimes with sadness. Other times, we react with laughter, trying to use comedy to quell tragedy. Oftentimes, we just sink into ourselves, tuning out the world and building up walls around ourselves, blocking out the negativity. And sometimes, just sometimes, we react like the gentleman in this video did…and we use a can of Twisted Tea to knock a bitch out. A can of whoop-ass, indeed.

Cover Photo: YouTube

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Facebook Creating Tool to Summarize Articles Because People Aren’t Lazy Enough Already, Thanks Zuckerberg For Making Us Dumber For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: urbazon (Getty Images)

2/12 People With Depression Get Pills For Erectile Dysfunction in Prescription Mix-Up, Adding Endless Boners to Injury For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: rclassenlayouts (Getty Images)



3/12 Trump Employees ‘Depressed’ That They Can’t Find Jobs After Capitol Riots, Twitter Claps Back For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Facebook

4/12 Betsy DeVos Resigns After Finally Spelling Her Name Correctly For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)



5/12 Honest Timeline: Every Dumb Thing Trump Probably Did While Banned From Twitter For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Washington Post / Contributor

6/12 Covidiot Kirk Cameron Hosts Super-Spreader Christmas Carol Protests in California, Twitter Sounds Off For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: fupp/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)



7/12 Members of Congress at Capitol Hill Just Told to Get Under Their Desks, This Is a Racist Coup Drill For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Anadolu Agency / Contributor (Getty Images)

8/12 Naughty Nurse Has Sex With COVID-19 Positive Patient in Dirtiest Place Imaginable For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: EMPPhotography (Getty Images)



9/12 Flight Attendant Union Working to Ban Capitol Rioters From Their Flights Home, Surely Buddy Don Can Pick Them Up on His Way Out of Town For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: marcogarrincha (Getty Images)

10/12 Meanwhile in Texas: It’s Illegal to Own More Than 6 Dildos For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Claudia Nass (Getty Images)



11/12 Capitol Prostester Rubbing Eyes With Onion Is Either a Crybaby or a Resourceful Rioter (You Be the Judge) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: TMZ

12/12 New ‘Pajama Suit’ Is Here to Solve Your Zoom Dressing Dilemmas, Time to Donate Everything Else You Own For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Aoki Holdings

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.