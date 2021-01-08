Permanently Banned: The Funniest Tweets Reacting To Donald Trump’s Twitter Ban
We had a feeling this day would come, but did we really think it would actually happen? After serving a 12-hour ban from his favorite social media platform, Donald Trump has now found himself banned forever from Twitter. Their reason is “due to the risk of further incitement of violence” following the events at the Capitol building in Washington D.C. on January 6th. Some are calling it too-little-too-late, but the day is here, and no one is partying harder than the funny people on Twitter celebrating in the digital streets.
I’m feeling Jacked today. pic.twitter.com/t4YLhh9Pzn
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 8, 2021
It's already so much quieter on here.
— John Cohen (@JohnCohen1) January 8, 2021
i dunno guys pic.twitter.com/CnUx9FWFdF
— David Gilbert (@DavidNGilbert) January 9, 2021
we never have to see another trump tweet again I am rock fucking hard
— Sarah Beattie (@nachosarah) January 8, 2021
Trump: Hey I want you to tweet this! Tweet out "To all the losers out there, who needs you!"
Trump aide: Yes sir, tweeting that right now
*types into a Google Doc*
— Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) January 8, 2021
All of Twitter to Donald Trump rn pic.twitter.com/PbLtjOZU2Q
— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) January 8, 2021
Whew ok he’s gone, let’s GOSSIP. Did you even like that guy??
— Bill Corbett (@BillCorbett) January 8, 2021
.@jack please take me next I need to get the hell off of here I have things to do
— billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 8, 2021
BANNED FOR LIFE UFKCU!!!!
Man this just made my day!
Wow! @jack you did it Jackie!!!!#TrumpBanned
BANNED FOR LIFE UFKCU!!!!

Man this just made my day!

Wow! @jack you did it Jackie!!!!#TrumpBanned
— MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) January 8, 2021
“What do you mean they suspended me?” pic.twitter.com/po271DwSqK
— •k• (@encyclophobia) January 8, 2021
If he can find 11,780 tweets, he can overturn the results of his ban.
— Jesse Lifson (@DoYouEvenLif) January 8, 2021
.@Jack hitting the ban button pic.twitter.com/8JmGXOH9Xa
— Air Buds (@airbudspod) January 8, 2021
D&D game night has been canceled indefinitely.
— Dungeons And Donalds (@DungeonsDonald) January 9, 2021
Sheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee-it! THANK YOU TWITTER.
— Isiah Whitlock Jr. (@IsiahWhitlockJr) January 8, 2021
Most satisfying gif of 2021
Thank you Twitter pic.twitter.com/qxy9QOywnC
— Aero (@ActualAero) January 8, 2021
Remembering @ real donald trump pic.twitter.com/Gz5Xmup30E
— James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) January 9, 2021