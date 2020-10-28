Dodgers Justin Turner Wins Most Valuable Positive COVID Player With One Inning Left in World Series, Gets to Miss the Fun Part

This is truly one of those good news/bad news situations. The good news is that the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series for the first time in 30 years. The bad news is that Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was pulled from the game with just one inning left because he tested positive for COVID-19. The results came out just before the eighth inning, and Turner was immediately taken off the field and replaced with infielder Edwin Rios. Shortly thereafter, the Dodgers won the game, and the series with a 3-1 win against the Tampa Bay Rays.

According to sources, every member of the team was tested for COVID on Monday. Turner’s results came back inconclusive, so he was given another test on Tuesday, right before the game. Results said that Turner was positive for the coronavirus, and he was swiftly taken off the field. He would later return to the field after the game, in order to take pictures with the trophy but the biggest bummer is that he wasn’t able to celebrate with his team on the field or, presumably, at the after-party.

Turner is taking it in stride, though. He took to Twitter after the game and had this to say: “Thanks to everyone reaching out! I feel great, no symptoms at all. Just experienced every emotion you can possibly imagine. Can’t believe I couldn’t be out there to celebrate with my guys! So proud of this team & unbelievably happy for the City of LA #WorldSeriesChamps.”

Thanks to everyone reaching out! I feel great, no symptoms at all. Just experienced every emotion you can possibly imagine. Can’t believe I couldn’t be out there to celebrate with my guys! So proud of this team & unbelievably happy for the City of LA#WorldSeriesChamps — Justin Turner (@redturn2) October 28, 2020

COVID-19 has screwed up a lot of our plans. It’s ruined holidays, birthdays, parties and more. But none of us has been screwed over by COVID-19 more than Justin Turner, and if he can still remain upbeat and keep a positive attitude after the virus literally took him out of the game right before his team won, then we can keep a positive attitude, too.

When the Dodgers returned to their hotel, they were given rapid PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and the results will become apparent soon. But the worst of it, at least for Turner, is over. Still, this was a great win for the Dodgers, and an even bigger win for the city of Los Angeles, which really needed something good to happen after the city has been on fire for the past month. Though Turner might not have been the game’s MVP (most valuable player), he was certainly the team’s MVP (most valuable positive for COVID player).

Cover Photo: Kevin Jairaj, USA Today

