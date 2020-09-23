Woman Falls Out of Moving Car While Filming Snapchat Video, Join Us in Pretending to Be Shocked

The lengths people will go to for social media posts these days are astounding. The latest idiot to go viral for all the wrong reasons was a woman in the UK. She was trying to film a Snapchat video in the passenger seat of a car at 1:30 a.m. last Saturday when she fell out the window and onto a busy highway south of London.

“It is only by luck she wasn’t seriously injured or killed,” Surrey police wrote on Twitter, capped with the hashtag #nowords.

The front seat passenger was hanging out the car whilst filming a SnapChat video along the #M25. She then fell out the car and into a live lane.

It is only by luck she wasn’t seriously injured or killed.#nowords

2846 pic.twitter.com/b7f1tPJTEb — Roads Policing Unit (RPU) – Surrey Police – UK (@SurreyRoadCops) September 19, 2020

Twitter users were quick to criticize both the woman for her recklessness and the police for not arresting her. Unfortunately, in a case like this, law enforcement said there wasn’t a “necessity” to take her into custody.

“We can’t just arrest people for fun,” the police tweeted. “No person or property was likely to be at any further risk.”

Stupidity is not a crime, people! But since you can’t fix stupid, we’d bet anything she’ll attempt another Snapchat stunt and maybe this time, she’ll win that Darwin Award she seems to be angling for. Let’s just hope she doesn’t injure anyone else in the process.

Cover Photo: gilaxia (Getty Images)

