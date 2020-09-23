Fun / Weird News
Police Find Loaded Gun Stashed Up the Butt of Louisiana Man, What Could Go Right?

by Mandatory Editors

Dumb criminals abound, but some are dumber than others. Twenty-four-year-old Justin Savoie of Louisiana is definitely on the dumber end of the spectrum. When police showed up to his home in the town of Golden Meadow late last year, they discovered a loaded .25 caliber Titan pistol – between his butt cheeks.

The cops had been dispatched to the house on a “suspicious activity” call, and uncovered multiple firearms, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia during their search. After his arrest, he was strip searched, and that’s when law enforcement found the extra weapon “concealed in his rear end.”

Savoie must have some serious junk in the trunk, because the gun in question was four inches long with a 2.5-inch barrel. He must also have had a lot of confidence in his ability to clench, because we can only imagine what would’ve happened if the gun fell out and fired off a round.

Savoie won’t be holding any more firearms for a while, thankfully. He just received three years probation and will serve 90 days in the Lafourche Parish jail, where he’ll have to find new ways to cover his ass.

Cover Photo: Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

