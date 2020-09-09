President Trump Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize, No Chance In Hell That He’ll Win

You don’t usually hear a lot of breaking, controversial news out of Norway, but that changed today when Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament and chairman of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, nominated President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

We’ll give that a minute to sink in. That the word “peace” can even be included in a sentence with the name Donald Trump is unfathomable. And yet.

“For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees,” Tybring-Gjedde told Fox News.

Has this guy just not been paying attention for the past four years? Trump is known for basically picking a fight with someone every time he steps behind a microphone. He’s ripped families apart and caged countless immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. If he had the opportunity to start a war, he would (and he’d do so on Twitter).

Then again, the nomination comes from the land of the Vikings, also known as some of the most brutal and vicious raiders this world has seen. There’s also the fact that Adolph Hitler was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 1939. So, maybe this makes sense? In the most awful way?

Trump being nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by far-right anti-immigration nut job Christian Tybring-Gjedde is like getting a letter of recommendation to be a firefighter by a pyromaniac or like, you know, being endorsed for President by Osama Bin Laden’s niece Noor Bin Laden. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) September 9, 2020

Tybring-Gjedde claimed the nomination was inspired by how Trump allegedly helped broker a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (we’ll see how long that lasts). “As it is expected other Middle Eastern countries will follow in the footsteps of the UAE, this agreement could be a game-changer that will turn the Middle East into a region of cooperation and prosperity,” he wrote.

The good news is that the Cheeto in Chief will likely face stiff competition. Last year, 318 candidates vied for the 2020 Peace Prize.

Donald Trump has roughly the same odds of winning the Nobel Peace Prize as the Unabomber. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) September 9, 2020

We won’t know who wins the 2021 prize until next October, which will hopefully be plenty of time for Norway to get its head out of its ass and get on the right side of history.

Cover Photo: Joe Raedle / Staff (Getty Images)

