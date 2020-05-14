Tennessee Bear Breaks Into Cabin in Pursuit of Sweets, Says It’s Easier Than Putting on Those Damn Gloves (And Waiting in Line For an Hour)

We’re all out of sorts right now due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many of us are comfort-eating, and that means lots and lots of sugar. The hard part is not being able to pop into a grocery or convenience store as often as we’d like to assuage our sweet tooth. When we do go in search of a sugar rush, we have to don face masks and gloves, then wait in long lines just to get our fix. That’s why we totally understand a black bear that recently broke into a Tennessee rental cabin in pursuit of candy.

The bear swiped pounds of M&Ms and Reese’s peanut butter cups, which proves he has good taste. And he didn’t come alone; three of his buddies were waiting on the back porch, probably hoping he’d share. (He didn’t.) There were two occupants inside the cabin at the time of the chocolate-coated robbery, but they hid in a bedroom, called the police, and were unharmed. As for the bingeing bear, we hope he recovered from his inevitable sugar crash.

Cover Photo: CoyStClair (Getty Images)

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Study Finds Dads Hide From Family in Bathroom, IBS Now as Popular of an Excuse as Glaucoma Is For Stoners For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Anthony Redpath (Getty Images)

2/12 Woman’s Butthole Is a Business Page, But Facebook Is the Real A-Hole For Not Taking It Down For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Buzzfeed

3/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Wakes Up to Burglar Sucking His Toes, Don't Act Surprised For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: efenzi (Getty Images)

4/12 Man Asks Judge to Approve ‘Trial by Combat’ With Ex-Wife, Potential Reality Show ‘Marital Gladiators’ on the Table For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: elementals (Getty Images)



5/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Arrested For Hanging From Traffic Lights and Pooping on Cars, Stuck the Landing For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Huzler.com

6/12 Gene-Edited Baby Born in China, Vows World Domination Before Gender Reveal Party For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: John M Lund Photography Inc (Getty Images)

7/12 Kentucky School Expels Girl Over Rainbow Birthday Cake and Matching Sweater, Then Gets Sued For Being Enormous Prick For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Kimberly Alford (Facebook)

8/12 Minnie Mouse Lands First Punch in Vegas Disney Brawl, Bet You Didn’t See Her Comin’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Matthew Sperzel Contributor



9/12 Gwyneth Paltrow’s Vagina Candle Sells Out, People Really Excited About Their Home Smelling Like They Just Had Sex For Once For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Rachel Murray Stringer (Getty Images)

10/12 Disservice Animal: Cleverly Disturbed Man Registers Beer as Emotional Support Pet For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Space_Cat (Getty Images)

11/12 Police Officer Fired For Giving Feces Sandwich to Homeless Man Wins Job Back, Maintains Sh!t-Eating Grin For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Independent

12/12 Anti-Vaxxer Charged After Throwing Menstrual Blood in Court, Perfect Example For Why You Should Vaccinate Your Kids For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sacramento County Sherrif’s Office

Silver linings: 10 Unexpected Upsides of the Coronavirus Outbreak

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.