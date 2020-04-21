The Most Stylish Face Masks You’ll Actually Want to Wear

According to the CDC, we should all be wearing face masks in public for as long as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Since surgical masks and N95 respirators are near impossible to find (and for good reason; they should be going to health care providers), the next best option to slow the spread of COVID-19 is cloth face masks.

As demand for masks has skyrocketed, fashion designers and talented tailors have stepped up to make reusable, washable face coverings for the public. While you could go with a basic white or black design, why not have a little fun during this grim time? We’ve gathered together the most stylish face masks you’ll actually want to wear. While the fashion statement you’ll make while wearing them is exciting, even better is that most of these companies are using your face mask purchase to donate to essential workers who need medical-grade personal protective equipment.

Look good and feel good. What more could you ask for?

1/10 USA Sewn Masks Liven up your mask game with these colorful and unique designs. USA Sewn Masks has several clever options for staying safe (including a fun blue and yellow banana print!) created by engineer-seamstress Ruth Grace Wong. The landing page of the website also has a helpful “F*ck COVID-19 in 5 steps” guide. Profits from sales of the masks go to Flexport.org, which provides supplies to frontline health care workers combating COVID-19. Photo: USA Sewn Masks

2/10 Kenny Flowers Hey, Mr. Fancy Pants, we got your masks right here. You can’t get more stylish than Kenny Flowers' three-pack of facial coverings featuring flamingos, tropical flora, and geometric designs. For every mask purchased, a mask will be donated to residents of Bali and all of the remaining proceeds will go to non-profit Direct Relief, which delivers medical-grade masks, exam gloves, isolation gowns, and other PPE to healthcare organizations in the USA. Photo: Kenny Flowers

3/10 Birdwell Beach Britches Kick coronavirus' butt with this frog skin camo mask from Birdwell Beach Britches. No matter what design you choose, for each mask purchased, the company will donate one to CORE, Sean Penn’s non-profit which is currently working with the Los Angeles mayor’s office and the L.A. fire department to do drive-thru coronavirus tests for high-risk people. Photo: Birdwell Beach Britches

4/10 Daniel Patrick If what you’re looking for is variety, Daniel Patrick is your go-to mask supplier. The company offers 10 designs of its nylon face masks, from solid colors like lime and coral to impressive prints like white acid and desert camo. Photo: Daniel Patrick



5/10 Lotuff Want a badass bandana look without all that extra fabric? Lotuff has you covered with its bandana masks, available in three designs. The company is donating a portion of proceeds to those in need in its hometown of Providence, Rhode Island. Photo: Lotuff

6/10 Peri For the flashiest face mask in the neighborhood, check out Peri’s selection made from deadstock fabric. It doesn’t get any more luxurious than crocodile print! When you buy from this L.A. company, you’re supporting the donation of hundreds of face masks to Midnight Mission, Union Rescue Mission, a seniors’ home, and other essential workers. Photo: Peri

7/10 Classic Sofa Home It was only a matter of time until bespoke masks were a thing. Furniture maker Classic Sofa Home (of all places) has shifted its production to face coverings. Houndstooth, herringbone, khaki – whatever your pleasure, you’ll have a mask unlike any other. The company is planning to distribute masks to docs at Beth Israel Medical Center and 100 percent of the proceeds from mask purchases go towards the salaries of Classic Sofa Home employees. Photo: Classic Sofa Home

8/10 American Blanket Company We could all use a little extra comfort right now. Get yours in the form of a fleece face mask. These ones from American Blanket Company come five to a pack, and purchases support masks donated to first responders and health care workers. Photo: American Blanket Company



9/10 Winsome Goods This Minneapolis-based sustainable clothing design studio has temporarily pivoted away from made-to-order fashion to fabricate 100 percent cotton masks. They come in two styles and up to nine colors. With each mask purchased from Winsome Goods, another is donated to a medical or service professional. Photo: Winsome Goods

10/10 Inkerman Shoemaker Inkerman has shifted to mask-making. The posh footwear company makes simple but sturdy anti-microbial face masks. Buy a pack of three masks and three more will be donated to essential workers. You can also choose to donate masks directly in quantities of 6, 12, or 30. In this for the long haul? Order in bulk with a pack of 100 masks. Photo: Inkerman

