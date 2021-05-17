Culture / Entertainment
Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen in New ‘Pam and Tommy’ Series Is Unrecognizable, Except That He Looks Exactly Like Our Inner Covid Spirit Animal

by Christopher Osburn
Last week, everyone was talking about the perfect casting of Sebastian Stan and Lily James as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson in the upcoming Hulu series. But, while both of those well-known actors are unrecognizable as the iconic, ‘90s couple, it’s another actor whose appearance just might steal the show.

Seth Rogen is set to play a man named Rand Gauthier. If you weren’t born yet or weren’t completely invested in the sex tape controversy that’s the reason for the upcoming series, you might now know who Gauthier is. To put it simply, he’s the reason everything happened in the first place.

Gauthier is the man who, dressed as a sheepdog (yes, really), broke into Tommy Lee’s house and stole the infamous sex tape. He was an electrician who was angry that Lee didn’t pay him the money he was owed. In an effort to embarrass the drummer, he stole the tape and attempted to sell it to the highest bidder. When no one in the adult industry would touch it, he turned to organized crime to help distribute it.

Rogen plays this infamous character in full ’90s regalia. He posted an image of himself in full costume to his Instagram account this week. The Pineapple Express star is without his now well-known scruffy beard and has a curly mullet. On top of that, he’s wearing very decade-specific knee-length jorts.

While we’re excited to see how Stan and James work together as the duo, we’re definitely most excited to see Rogen’s creepy, dad-bod character in action.

