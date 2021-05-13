Seth Rogen Realizes Porn Was Filmed in His House While Watching Porn, That or the Weed Strains Are Getting Too Good

Photo: Getty Images

This is something that a vast majority of us definitely can’t relate to. That’s because, regardless of how nice our homes are, there’s a pretty good chance a porn movie (at least a professionally produced one) was never filmed in or around our house. It’s a pretty safe bet. Apparently, this isn’t the case if you live in Southern California and your name is Seth Rogen.

The star of Pineapple Express revealed this unique, surprising aspect of his house while appearing on the podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend. How he figured out his home was the filming location for at least one adult film is fairly humorous and random.

He told O’Brien that he was perusing a fairly obscure porn site. “Like, this was not a top 20 site, I would say,” he said. While looking through images he began to notice that the filming location in one movie looked a lot like his house.

“I was looking at a page of thumbnails, and a house that I recently moved into has a pretty distinct water fountain in the front yard,” he said. “And I noticed, amongst these dozens and dozens of thumbnails, what looked like the water fountain in my new front yard.”

He clicked on the video and sure enough, it was his house. Obviously, the actor didn’t live in the house when the movie was filmed.

When asked about whether or not his realtor should have told him about the adult film, the HousePlant co-founder pointed out that people have had sex in every house and, on top of that, 30-40% of people living in Los Angeles have probably had porn filmed in their homes at some point.

It’s safe to say that this newfound information will likely alter how Rogen peruses adult content in the future. If it was us, we’d spend hours looking for more videos featuring our house.

