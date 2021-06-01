Seth Rogen Posts Sneak Peek Behind New ‘Ninja Turtles’ Movie (Plus a Release Date)

Seth Rogen gave his Instagram followers a sneak peek at the forthcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film earlier today. (Cowabunga!) He shared a single piece of notebook paper that contained scribblings about elements like nitrogen; doodles of a warrior, swords, and what appeared to be a test tube; and notes on the types of mutation, including deletion, duplication, and translocation.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Aug, 11 2023 (Leo takes notes like I used to),” he captioned the post.

By “Leo,” he obviously means Leonardo, the eldest nunchuk-toting turtle of the four brothers. (Sorry, Leonardo DiCaprio fans.) The date of these notes, Aug. 11, 2023, is presumably the release date of the animated reboot, which the actor and weed entrepreneur is producing for Nickelodeon. Rogen has said he plans to shape the narrative as a teen coming-of-age story.

“When I look at ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,’ the teenage part was weirdly what stuck out to me the most,” Rogen told Insider. “I think one thing we’ve been pretty consistently good at over the years is creating material about teenagers, from ‘Blockers,’ ‘Good Boys,’ and ‘Superbad.’ That was really what became exciting for us is how do we make a great action-adventure movie that’s also a great teenage movie.”

Two more years is an awfully long time to wait for a new TMNT movie, but we have a feeling the wait will be worth it.

Cover Photo: Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards / Contributor (Getty Images)

