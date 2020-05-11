Cowabunga! The Cast of ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Is Having a Zoom Pizza Party to Celebrate the Film’s 30th Anniversary

If you grew up in the ’80s, there was a pretty good chance you were bummed that you were born a human and not one of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. This is regardless of the fact that the TMNT lived in the sewers, munching on pizza and skateboarding through the pipes. On second thought, that does sound pretty awesome. It’s a lot better than growing up in the cookie-cutter suburbs. Plus, if you were one of the turtles, you’d get to fight a totally evil samurai named Shredder and his foot soldier minions that may or may not be robots. That sure beats math homework and Wiffle ball. But since, sadly, we couldn’t join up and become the fifth turtle, we settled for multiple viewings of the 1990 classic film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Even if you missed the comics or the cartoon series, you had no trouble learning about the world of the turtles from watching this beloved film. The movie explained the turtles’ back story along with those of their wise sensei Splinter, news reporter April O’Neil, and hockey stick-wielding wildcard Casey Jones. The film was released 30 years ago and to celebrate the anniversary, a Facebook page recently launched called TMNT Movie 1990.

On it, you’ll find behind-the-scenes images, the story of Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird’s comic book series that spawned the cartoons and movies, and other goodies that any bow-flinging, pizza-eating, adolescent amphibian would enjoy.

Photo: New Line Cinema

Also, Judith Hoag, the actress who played April O’Neil, posted a YouTube video amping up the proverbial turtle power by saying she, along with members of the cast and crew, will be celebrating the iconic film’s 30th birthday by hosting a celebratory (and hopefully pizza-filled) Zoom party on May 23. We don’t yet know what this party will entail, but if any of the actors who portrayed the “heroes in a half-shell” make an appearance, we’ll have our fingers crossed for Corey Feldman.

While we eagerly await this event, we’ll just sit back and enjoy these TMNT GIFs.

