RANKED! The 8 Best Dennis Rodman Badass Moments In History

To say that Dennis Rodman is a character is an extreme understatement. The wedding gown-wearing, heavily tattooed, nose-ringed, bad boy threw elbows and defended the hoop for the Pistons, Spurs, Lakers, and a handful of other teams from 1986 to 1999. But, the most memorable run the neon-haired Rodman had was with the Chicago Bulls where the Hall of Famer anchored the defense during the ’96 and ’97 championship seasons.

He’s a major player (to say the least) in the ESPN docuseries The Last Dance. If you aren’t from the ’90s and you didn’t guess it from the title, the series chronicles Michael Jordan’s sixth (and final) championship season of 1997-1998. The first two episodes on the series centered around Scottie Pippen and the third is a deep dive into Rodman. In honor of that, we decided to rank the eight most badass moments in the life and career of Dennis Rodman.

Photo: Jeff Haynes (Getty Images)

1/8 8. Headbutting a referee. In one of his most extreme moments, Rodman fouled out of a game. Instead of walking into the locker room, the bombastic baller got in the referee's face and then gave him a little headbutt for good measure.

2/8 7. Getting married to Carmen Electra. Carmen Electra might sound like a lower-level X-Men character, but the Baywatch star was an “it” girl in the '90s. Also, like many women, she had a highly publicized relationship with Rodman that ended in marriage -- even though it only lasted for nine days.

3/8 6. Appearing drunk on CNN. In a more contemporary moment, “The Worm” made an appearance on CNN and was visibly drunk while talking about North Korea and saying that an imprisoned U.S. citizen might deserve to be there. Ouch.

4/8 5. Almost impregnating Madonna. For some reason, Madonna offered the baller $20 million to impregnate her (according to Rodman). Sadly, the pair never made any vogue-ing, elbow-throwing offspring.



5/8 4. Kicking a cameraman in the nuts. During the 1997 season, Rodman tried to get a rebound and went out of bounds and landed on a cameraman. Instead of helping him up, for some reason he decided to kick the man in the balls.

6/8 3. Rebranding as Rodzilla the wrestler. Following in the footsteps of other athletes like Gronk, Rodman joined the ranks of professional wrestling, calling himself “Rodzilla.” He was in a strange tag team with Hulk Hogan. Even stranger was the fact that fellow NBA player Karl Malone was on the opposing tag team.

7/8 2. Marrying himself. In 1996, Rodman told the world he was bisexual in the most Rodman way possible. He dressed in a wedding gown and married himself. 'Cause that makes sense.

8/8 1. Making friends with Kim Jong-un. Before Trump set foot in North Korea, America’s biggest ambassador to the “Hermit Kingdom” was of all people Dennis Rodman. Not only did he visit the country multiple times, but he even brought a basketball team to play for ruler Kim Jong-un and forged an even stranger friendship with the dictator.

