Quarantine Dinner and a Movie: Restaurants Turning Parking Lots Into Drive-In Movie Theaters

As far as cliché yet appropriate dates go, dinner and a movie is at the top of the list. Even if we’ve never taken a date to a steakhouse followed by a foreign art-house film, we’ve definitely seen countless people do it in movies. But because of the coronavirus pandemic, that date idea is virtually impossible to pull off. That is, unless you happen upon a pop-up drive-in in the parking lot of your favorite restaurant.

Since people need to eat and movie theaters are closed, many creative restaurants around the country have taken to showing movies in their parking lots to draw in customers. All across the country, restaurants are setting up events where customers can order food, have it safely delivered to their cars, and stay for a movie.

According to Food & Wine, Ajo Al’s Mexican restaurant in Arizona showed the Pixar movie Coco on inflatable screens at its various locations. In Omaha at The Corner Kick, customers were treated to the classic Chevy Chase, Steve Martin, and Martin Short comedy Three Amigos. The Butler House in Houston showed patrons Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Just like at a real drive-in, the audio was piped in using the cars’ FM radios.

As social distancing becomes a new normal way of life, these types of events are likely to happen more often. As strange as they seem, we’re glad to see people finding ways to still enjoy life’s simple pleasures. Plus, they can get out of the house for a few hours and that alone is an amazing accomplishment.

Photo: Cavan Images (Getty Images)

