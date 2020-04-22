Mama Tried: 10 Movies That Warned Humanity Not to Mess With Mother Nature

Jane Goodall is the world’s most famous primatologist and a lover of nature. She knows a thing or two about monkey business. Goodall thinks COVID-19 is a byproduct of our “disregard for nature.” This comes as no surprise to horror movie lovers such as ourselves. As we’ve learned from decades of cinema, you’ve got to respect your Mama Earth or else.

Nature’s revenge has been the subject of tons of movies. Some were campy, others gory, and few were masterpieces. Humanity battled mutants, mad animals, and even the principle of life itself. The big twist is always that we were the monsters all along. Again, no surprise. Humans are the worst! Seriously, have you ever seen a reality TV show or landfill? April 22, 2020, is the 50th Earth Day. Since you can’t be in nature cause we broke the world, here are 10 flicks where Mother Nature does her best Arnold Schwarzenegger impression.

Cover Photo; Paramount Pictures

1/10 'Annihilation' (2018) In Annihilation, the principle of life itself is the big bad, plus that disgusting skull-parrot-bear thing. Still, compared to some of the other flicks on this list, we’d choose alien-goo Oscar Issac over a rapey Leslie Nielsen any day.

2/10 'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015) Mad Max: Fury Road did something that’s almost impossible: make a reboot as good or even better than the original. From dust hurricanes to barren wastelands and mutant children, this flick’s vision of the future is terrifying and beautiful at the same time.

3/10 'The Bay' (2012) Haters of mockumentaries can talk all they want, but The Bay is one of the most horrifying films on this list. Not only does the film have super gross mutant sea slugs, but also an incompetent government that fails to react.

4/10 'The Last Winter' (2006) This underappreciated gem follows a team of oil drillers and environmentalists who get trapped in the barren Alaskan tundra. Unfortunately for the team, Ron Perlman plays a douche oil man instead of Hellboy.



5/10 'Children of Men' (2006) In this dystopian masterpiece, all humans have been infertile for almost two decades. Thankfully Clive Owen is there to save the new Eve and Michael Caine is there to save Mary Jane.

6/10 'Day of the Animals' (1977) In this film, a thinning ozone layer causes animals to go as agro as a guy who listens to too much Joe Rogan. The effects may be campy, but honestly there’s nothing more terrifying than Leslie Nielsen with his shirt off.

7/10 'The Food of the Gods' (1976) This campy gorefest is set on an island in the Pacific Northwest where animals grow giant and start attacking people. We know the giant rats and mice are supposed to be scary, but honestly, they’re pretty cute.

8/10 'Jaws' (1975) Jaws inspired generations of kids to never go swimming ever, even in a swimming pool. The mechanical shark itself maybe a little hokey, but this film still holds even after 45 years.



9/10 'The Birds' (1963) Alfred Hitchcock was the original master of suspense and repressed mother issues. Getting attacked by birds may not sound that terrifying, but after you watch this you may think twice about your next chicken dinner.

10/10 'Godzilla' (1954) The king of monsters has been epically whopping — and occasionally saving — humanity’s behind since the 1950s. The best part is, there’re plenty of sequels and reboots, including Godzilla vs. Hedorah (aka the Smog Monster).

