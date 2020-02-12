Mandatory Staff Picks: Date Night Movies That Won’t Make You Gag But Work as a Compromise (Unless Porn Is Still on the Table)

'Serendipity'

If you (or your girlfriend) are the kind of person who believes in signs, this rom-com is for you. Jonathan (John Cusack) and Sara (Kate Beckinsale) meet by chance in a New York department store and instantly click, but because they're both in relationships, they part ways without crossing any lines, believing that if they're meant to be together, the universe will reunite them. Years later, when both are engaged to other people, they each feel compelled to seek one another out, a task which proves to be more difficult than anticipated. Will the fates let them meet again? And when they do, will the attraction still be there? You'll be glued to the screen, rooting for these two seemingly star-crossed lovers.