Mandatory Staff Picks: The Best Steve Carell Movies (Including ‘Irresistible’)

Everyone knows — and loves — Steve Carell as Michael Scott from The Office. But the actor who came up alongside Stephen Colbert at Chicago’s acclaimed The Second City improv troupe is capable of so much more than just playing a middle-aged manager on TV. His film career, which started way back in 1991 with Curly Sue, has taken off since Carell left The Office in 2011. While he has plenty of comedic film credits under his belt, Carell also excels in dramatic roles and has earned several Golden Globe nominations and an Oscar nomination for parts that showcased his serious side. In honor of Carell’s latest feature, Irresistible, we rounded up his 10 best movies.

1/10 10. 'Irresistible' This political comedy, which was written and directed by Jon Stewart, puts Carell in the role of a Democratic political consultant tasked with convincing a former Marine colonel (Chris Cooper) to run for mayor and unseat the Republican incumbent. The film's major flaw? That it didn't come out three years ago.

2/10 9. 'The Way Way Back' In this warm and fuzzy coming-of-age comedy, Carell costars as the irritating boyfriend of a teen boy's mom with whom he must spend the summer.



3/10 8. 'Anchorman' In this '70s era goofball comedy also starring Will Ferrell, Carell plays Brick Tamland, an idiot meterologist.

4/10 7. 'Beautiful Boy' The memoir this film is based on is far superior to the movie, but Carell did his best to embody journalist David Sheff, who struggled for years to help his son, Nic, get off meth.



5/10 6. 'Battle of the Sexes' Carell brought his A-game to this depiction of real-life tennis champion and raging chauvinist Bobby Riggs, who butted heads with female tennis player Billie Jean King in the '70s. Carell's performance garnered him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor.

6/10 5. 'Crazy Stupid Love' In this relatable romantic comedy, Carell shines as Cal, a bumbling, newly divorced man who gets schooled in the art of seduction by an experienced womanizer (Ryan Gosling).



7/10 4. 'Little Miss Sunshine' In this feel-good family dramedy, Carell plays a suicidal Proust scholar who joins his sister and her family on a road trip in pursuit of his niece's chance at the Little Miss Sunshine beauty contest title. Carell's character is much funnier than he sounds, we swear.

8/10 3. 'The 40-Year-Old Virgin' This 2005 buddy comedy from Judd Apatow, in which Carell played the titular virgin, showed the world that Carell had the acting chops to star in major feature films.



9/10 2. 'The Big Short' This powerful film lifts the veil on the sleazy, selfish bankers who profited big time when the housing bubble burst in 2008. Carell was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actor for his portrayal of Mark Baum, a character based on real-life opportunist asshole Steve Eisman.

10/10 1. 'Foxcatcher' Yes, Carell's best film features him as a total creep. In this based-on-a-true-story flick, Carell plays billionaire John du Pont, a chemical fortune heir who built a facility on his estate to train Olympic-level wrestlers, specifically, a pair of brothers. The situation turned sinister, however, and Du Pont was eventually convicted of murder. Carell was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor for the role.

