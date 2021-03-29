Mandatory Rewind: 20 Years of an Americano With Balls in ‘Blow’ (Arguably Depp’s Best)

George’s father teaches him the way it goes: sometimes you’re flush and sometimes you’re bust.

Who hasn’t sat around a poker table, resisting the urge to offer your next of kin as collateral? Probably not Ray Liotta’s Fred Jung. A young George watches his father work 14 hours a day, 7 days a week to support him and his mother. In the end, Fred doesn’t make enough and loses everything; declaring bankruptcy when a bow-tied George is 10 years old (and for some reason oversees these meetings at the bank).

In George’s dejection, Fred tells him, “this is how it goes: sometimes you’re flush and sometimes you’re bust. When you’re up, it’s never as good it’s never as good as it seems and when you’re down, you never think you’re going to be up again but life goes on. Remember that. Money isn’t real George, it doesn’t matter. It only seems like it does.” If only our landlords agreed.