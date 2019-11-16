Mandatory Staff Picks: 10 Hysterical Comedies to Watch After a Rough Day

So you’ve had a rough day. Maybe you’ve even had a bad week. In such dark times, it’s easy to forget about the things that make us happy. Comedy is one of those things. If you’re feeling like trash, the chances are that you probably don’t want to watch dramas like The Godfather or Schindler’s List. Sometimes you just need to watch a good, old-fashioned funny movie to cheer you up or take your mind off of the events of any given day. With this in mind, we’ve taken the liberty to compile a list of hysterical comedies that are sure to cheer you up after a rough day.

Cover Photo: 20th Century Fox

1/10 'Airplane!' Although Airplane! is nearly four decades old, it has aged remarkably well. There’s something timeless about the comedy in the film, which also makes this satire of disaster films highly rewatchable. More importantly, it's also one of the funniest movies ever made, with jokes and gags that remain universal. Ultimately, Airplane! remains one of the best comedies to watch if you’re looking for a guaranteed laugh or two after a rough day.

2/10 'Office Space' If your stress level or frustrations stem from your job, there’s no better movie to watch than Office Space. While Mike Judge’s workplace comedy is undeniably a cult-classic, it also serves as an excellent release for those who are fed up with the daily grind. Regardless of this, Office Space is still absolutely hilarious, offering a bevy of memorable one-liners and situations. Related: What To Watch When You Despise Your Dead-End Job

3/10 'School of Rock' If you’re looking for something more wholesome, School of Rock is a great movie to alleviate stress with the rest of the family. Although Richard Linklater isn’t exactly known for his family-friendly comedies, the Jack Black-led film is one the best of his entire career. Not only does School of Rock provide the gift of music to help take one’s mind off life, but it’s also sharply written and endlessly rewatchable.

4/10 'Hot Fuzz' Although Shaun of the Dead is a more revered genre satire, Hot Fuzz is easily Edgar Wright’s most subversive comedy. While it may be hard to relate to the high-concept nature of the plot, the film is the ultimate release if you’re fed up with societal or political power figures. At its heart, Hot Fuzz is a story about the bonds of friendship that also happens to be highly entertaining with smart, satirical elements.



5/10 'Step Brothers' When it comes to immature slapstick comedies, Step Brothers is a great movie to watch for the variety of hysterical sight gags and physical comedy alone. Even though the plot is thin and the characters are relatively one-note, the chemistry between Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly is endlessly entertaining. If your frustrations happen to stem from familial matters, Step Brothers is the perfect man-child vs. man-child comedy to unwind.

6/10 'MacGruber' As perhaps the most obscure movie on this list, MacGruber is probably the best in terms of pure comedy escapism. While the SNL sketch-turned-feature-film is probably better than it has any right to be, it’s also a great, screwball comedy to take your mind off of life. In fact, MacGruber is so outrageous and unpredictable that it’s actually perfect for alleviating daily stress in only the way that the movie itself can describe – KFBR392.

7/10 'Bridesmaids' In many ways, Bridesmaids is an essential touchstone for female-driven comedies in the 21 st century. As progressive as Paul Feig’s 2013 comedy is, the film also remains equally as hilarious. Not only did it introduce the comedic genius of Melissa McCarthy to the world, but it also proves to be one of the rare comedies to pass the coveted Bechdel test. Ultimately, Bridesmaids is a universal tale about overcoming vulnerability and insecurity to achieve your full potential.

8/10 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is undoubtedly an all-time comedy classic, but it also happens to be a great film about embracing the uncertainty of life. While it’s easy to get down on ourselves every now and then, John Hughes uses the movie as a way to remind us to stop and smell the roses once in a while – no matter what we may be dealing with. Essentially, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is a great reason to sit back, relax, and forget about everything else for two hours.



9/10 'Friday' When it comes to comedies about doing absolutely nothing, Friday is arguably the most fulfilling movie within the genre. Although the film isn’t necessarily a well-constructed comedy in the classical sense of the term, the characterization and chemistry between Ice Cube and Chris Tucker are still energetic enough to keep the narrative afloat. If you’re looking for an entertaining movie to simply just veg out to, Friday is the perfect way to say “Bye Felicia” to all of your worries.

10/10 'Spaceballs' When it comes to otherworldly comedy options to take your mind off of daily life, there’s no better sci-fi parody than Spaceballs. The style of comedy employed in Mel Brooks’ cult-classic may not be for everyone, but the film’s over-the-top sensibilities still offer plenty of laughs for those who are in the right mood. If you’re looking to go to a galaxy far funnier than you might have imagined, Spaceballs is a great way to escape the stress of life.

