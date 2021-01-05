Mandatory Movies: The 25 Most Quoted Lines of All Comedy Movies

Of all movie genres, comedy is the most relatable; an irreverent, twisted take on reality that is both subtle and impactful, influencing the way we communicate with quirky, fun, and repeatable dialogue. If you need a quick laugh, imitate Borat and compliment someone by saying, “Very nice!” (this might make them cringe…) or tell a shopping mall Santa that he “sits on a throne of lies.” Good comedies have entered pop culture’s lexicon and, therefore, our vernacular—single snippets of unforgettable dialogue. The following are the most quoted lines of all comedy movies.

1/25 "Excellent." - Wayne's World (1992)

2/25 "You sit on a throne of lies." - Elf (2003)



3/25 "I'll have what she's having." - When Harry Met Sally...(1989)

4/25 “Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while you could miss it.” - Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986)



5/25 "There's no crying in baseball." - A League of Their Own (1992)

6/25 "Alright, alright, alright." - Dazed and Confused (1993)



7/25 "Alrighty then!" - Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)

8/25 "To infinity and beyond!" - Toy Story (1995)



9/25 "Oh behave!" - Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)

10/25 "Don't cross the streams." - Ghostbusters (1984)



11/25 "Boy, that escalated quickly." - Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)

12/25 "I made my family disappear." - Home Alone (1990)



13/25 "So you're telling me there's a chance. YEAH!" - Dumb and Dumber (1994)

14/25 "Gentlemen, you can't fight in here! This is the War Room!" - Dr. Strangelove (1964)



15/25 "The dude abides." - The Big Lebowski (1998)

16/25 "Oh, and this one time, at band camp..." - American Pie (1999)



17/25 "Ugh, as if!" - Clueless (1995)

18/25 "Baby, you are so money, and you don't even know it." - Swingers (1996)



19/25 "Very nice!" - Borat (2006)

20/25 "My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die." - The Princess Bride (1987)



21/25 “Surely you can’t be serious." “I am serious—and don’t call me Shirley.” - Airplane! (1980)

22/25 "We're...we're going streaking! We're going up the quad and to the gymnasium." - Old School (2003)



23/25 "You're killing me, Smalls." - The Sandlot (1993)

24/25 ♫ "Fat guy in a little coat." ♫ - Tommy Boy (1995)



25/25 "It's just a flesh wound." - Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)

