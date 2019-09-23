RANKED! 22 Fiercest Fight Scenes in Movie History
What makes a fight scene great? At this point (given all the fast-paced, mind-numbing action that is out there), it’s about showing the audience something they haven’t seen before. And the most important measure of a cinematic brawl’s effectiveness is the viewer’s reaction. We want to be hanging on for dear life as characters fight for their lives. Maybe this resonants with some feral aspect of our programming—survival of the fittest. Or maybe we’re just an aggressive bucket of apes. Regardless, a great fight scene is immersive; character development is thrown in a colosseum filled with horses, chariots, and gladiators shitting themselves as Deadpool mocks them from afar. Topple surprise with a little more spectacle, a dash of sentiment, some shock and awe—you have one badass brawl. Here are quite possibly the greatest and most innovative fight scenes ever produced on film.
22. Bond vs. Mollaka in 'Casino Royale'
When Daniel Craig took up the mantel of Bond, no one knew what to expect. Casino Royale opened with a brutal bathroom fight; it set the tone and told us that we were dealing with a different type of spy than we had seen before. However, it is the fight and parkour chase in Madagascar that is infinitely rewatchable.
21. Hallway brawl in 'Inception'
Christopher Nolan’s Inception is a pulse-pounding nail-biter. The visually stunning epic has several impressive sequences; one of the most visceral experiences of the film is a fight between Arthur and a “projection.” As the mind and body of the dreamer moves, so does the environment of the dream. The wall sporadically becomes the floor and vise versa.
20. Elevator fight in 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier'
In a universe full of CGI action, it's refreshing to see some more grounded fisticuffs (in an over-the-top way). This was really a tossup between Captain America vs. Hydra (elevator) and Captain America vs. The Winter Soldier (freeway). The elevator scene reminded us that Cap is 10 men in one and not to be trifled with—really showing us what he is capable of.
19. Climatic Pikey action in 'Snatch'
We’re not sure if it’s the music that plays in the background, the circumstances of the fight, or the overall slick yet chaotic vibe of Snatch, but this is just fucking cool. If you don’t want to take up underground boxing after watching Mickey’s climactic match (one he's supposed to throw but doesn't), well, then, you’re a goddamn butterfly.
18. Aragorn vs. Uruk Hai in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring'
The first film on this list to have the honor of showcasing swordplay, Fellowship has the greatest fight in its trilogy. Not only is Aragorn just a boss, but obviously Boromir’s captain and king. A solid and blissful four minutes of Middle Earth madness.
17. Calculated belligerence in 'Drunken Master'
In one of his premiere performances, Jackie Chan shows us how to have a good time.
16. Museum fight in 'John Wick: Chapter 2'
One could literally just flip a coin when deciding which John Wick fight to put on this list…and one did. Watching Wick kill 10 guys in the first 10 seconds of a long-running (zero cuts) sequence adds to an inescapable and haunting sense of realism. Also, the fact that he picks up and uses the guns of his victims is a nice touch.
15. Neo vs. Agent Smith in 'The Matrix'
When you spend most of a film being told a certain character is “The One,” you hope there will be some sort of payout. The Matrix is a "will he or won’t he" dance with Neo’s fate. After being shot multiple times by Agent Smith, we receive that payout—in the form of a confession of love and then the digital ass whopping.
14. Daniel vs. Johnny in 'The Karate Kid'
Duh. Johnny sweeps the leg, Daniel goes down, Mr. Miyagi does some next-level shit and a crane kick finish. A stereotypical dark versus light scenario, but still, and always, classic.
13. Indisposed fisticuffs in 'Eastern Promises'
As far as things we haven't seen before goes, Viggo Mortensen's epic fight scene from Eastern Promises takes the cake. Not only is it the talked-about scene from the film, but most definitely one of the best fight scenes ever. You really feel for a guy who has to fight for his life buck naked in a bathhouse. The "buck naked" part is the reason for a bloodless GIF.
12. Jake vs. Sugar Ray in 'Raging Bull'
The final Jake LaMotta and Sugar Ray Robinson fight is mentioned a lot in the “best fights” conversation. It’s aged extraordinarily well, like some sort of bloody ballet. Robinson beats the living shit out of LaMotta, at the end—still standing, LaMotta boasts, “Ya never got me down.”
11. Indiana Jones vs. that big fella in 'Raiders of the Lost Ark'
It seems like Indy is always fighting on, in, or around some vehicle. In the case of this fight, Indy and some big bald Nazi fight on and around a plane. And they also must simultaneously throw hands and dodge the propellers of the said plane until, eventually, big bald Nazi…gets a haircut? Nothing beats Indy in his prime. The whole sword versus gun scene is pretty cool, too.
10. Brendan Conlon vs. Tommy Conlon in 'Warrior'
Both Tom Hardy and Joel Edgerton had to train with MMA fighters for this film so they could do their own fighting. The pair play two estranged brothers who inevitably end up fighting each other in the movie's big fight. There’s a lot of money involved and both characters have a good reason for wanting it. The viewer isn’t sure which brother they want to win and in the end, it doesn’t matter. The two brothers come to a deeply moving understanding in the ring.
9. Luke vs. Vader in 'The Empire Strikes Back'
Can you even think about fighting without the idea of wielding a lightsaber crossing your mind? Of all the duels in Star Wars history, this is the founding father. After getting a taste of what was to come in Episode IV (Obi-wan versus Vader), we see Luke face off against Vader. The lighting, the mood, the revelations—it's one of the best showdowns in history.
8. Bruce Lee vs. Chuck Norris in 'Way of the Dragon'
Bruce Lee and Chuck Norris. Enough said.
7. Maximus vs. Tigris in 'Gladiator'
Not that Russell Crowe ever stopped being badass, but he used to be really badass. As Proximo yells after Maximus, “we mortals are but shadows and dust,” the gates open for our gladiator and adrenaline courses through our veins. The subsequent battle, involving tigers and your stereotypical gladiator-looking dude, fulfills every childhood fantasy we’ve ever had of ancient Rome (because that’s a thing).
6. Rocky vs. Apollo in 'Rocky'
We know what you’re thinking: “Why not Rocky versus Ivan Drago?” Let’s be honest, that fight, while awesome, was kind of ridiculous. It’s the fight at the first film that not only embodies what the franchise is all about (overcoming odds) but is the most moving. All Rocky wanted to do was prove that he “wasn’t another bum from the neighborhood.”
5. The Bride vs. Gogo and The Crazy 88s in 'Kill Bill: Volume 1'
In Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon-like fashion, Beatrix Kiddo slays. Literally.
4. Bourne vs. Desh in 'The Bourne Ultimatum'
Similarly to John Wick, you could make an entire list ranking fights in the Bourne franchise. The brawls in these films are magnetic. They feel real. Watching Jason Bourne kick someone’s ass with a pen or a book makes us feel capable. Maybe one day we’ll wake up with amnesia and discover a hidden reservoir of improvisational combat skills…one day.
3. Corridor fight in 'Oldboy'
This messy, one-track shot follows the main character (Dae-Su) as he takes on a group of minions with nothing but a hammer. Much like the film itself, there's nothing clean about this fight. It almost feels too real (besides the being outnumbered part).
2. Church massacre in 'Kingsman: The Secret Service'
Is there a reason watching Colin Firth fuck up a bunch of bigots (all while "Free Bird" plays in the background) is indescribably cathartic? The choreography in this film is insane; it’s like a comic book had sex with James Bond while being in a committed relationship with The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
1. Kitchen fight in 'The Raid 2'
The choreography of this fight is unreal. Story aside, watching this fight is impressive. Show anyone—family, friends, coworkers—there’s no one who will not enjoy this. It’s a freaking 7-minute fight between Rama his old friend Uco. The kitchen gets destroyed; the fighters may get exhausted but the viewer never does.
