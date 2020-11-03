Culture / Entertainment

In Memoriam: Sean Connery’s Greatest Movies

by Josh Plainse

In 1962, Sean Connery sat down at a poker table, lit up a cigarette, and made history—“Bond, James Bond.” Since his debut as the British spy in Dr No, Connery has become Hollywood’s definitive man’s man; James Bond as we know him today would not exist without Connery’s indelible performance. Unfortunately, the Scottish actor passed away Saturday at the age of 90, leaving behind a prolific number of films. While he is best known for originating the role of Bond, he commanded the screen for nearly 60 years in several distinguished roles. Here’s a look back at some of Connery’s most memorable movies, celebrating the man who drove an Aston Martin off into the proverbial sunset.  

Cover Photo: United Artists/Paramount Pictures/Buena Vista Pictures

