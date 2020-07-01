Culture / Entertainment
Joel Schumacher

Mandatory Staff Picks: The Best Joel Schumacher Movies (RIP)

by Mandatory Editors

Director Joel Schumacher died last month at the age of 80. His decades-long career spanned several genres, from romantic comedies, courtroom dramas, and bloody thrillers to a vampire flick and a war movie. While his features have been hit or miss where criticism is concerned, there’s no denying his influence in the filmmaking world. Whether you’re intimately familiar with Schumacher’s oeuvre or aren’t sure you’ve seen any of his films (spoiler alert: you probably have), we’ve done the viewing for you and have selected his 10 best movies. What better way to honor the accomplished director than a binge-watch?

