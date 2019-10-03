A Cut Below: The NBA’s 10 Worst Haircuts of All Time

The NBA has always been a unique beacon of style and culture overlapping a wide spectrum of complex (and sometimes eccentric) individualism. NBA players are known for their trendsetting style and personalities, at times demonstrating the perils of having too much money and no ideas on what to do with it. Which has, of course, lead several athletes into a tornado of bad hairstyling decisions, either on purpose or purely out of a lack of caring. We’ve rounded up the 10 worst hairstyle fails in NBA history, in no particular order because they all deserve to be crowned worst of the worst. Enjoy!

1/10 Chris Anderson The only thing more rock star than his edgy hairstyle was the insane amount of ink that "The Birdman" of the NBA donned during his tenure in the league. Anderson was truly the NBA's version of Mötley Crüe, tatted from head to toe and ready to rock at any moment. Photo: Doug Pensinger (Getty Images)

2/10 Robin Lopez If you've ever seen The Simpsons, then you probably knew where we were going with this one. Robin Lopez is the 7-foot equivalent of a cartoon character who terrorizes backboards instead of insane clowns. Photo: Bleacher Repor t

3/10 Steve Nash Even two league MVP trophies and eight all-star selections can't hide the fact that he had a serial killer haircut for most of his Hall of Fame career. Sorry Steve, but it's true. Photo: Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE (Getty Images)

4/10 Larry Bird Larry "Legend" was arguably the greatest shooter in the history of the NBA (until Steph Curry), but what really set him apart from all other players was his luxurious golden locks. The mullet-iest of all mullets, he's a Hall of Famer in both hoops and '70s and '80s dad style. Photo: NBAE (Getty Images)



5/10 Kurt Rambis The black-rimmed, Revenge Of The Nerds glasses only add to the mystique of the goofiest white guy to ever set foot on an NBA floor, Kurt Rambis. His game mimicked his style: wild and crazy, with just enough annoyance to get your blood pumping. Photo: ESPN Images

6/10 Bill Walton Bill Walton was the only NBA player in history that looked like an extra from Teen Wolf. He's real-life proof that Sasquatch is not only real, but he can rebound and start a fast break like a maniac. Photo: Bettmann / Contributor ( Getty Images)

7/10 Vladimir Radmanović Vlad went with the "just came back from spring break in Jamaica" look, leading to his eventual trade from Seattle. Did the haircut cause the trade? There's no evidence to prove that it didn't. Photo: Pinterest/Fair Use

8/10 Joakim Noah To his credit, he was the pioneer of man-bunning in the NBA, though we're not sure if that's a good thing. Photo: Jonathan Daniel (Getty Images)



9/10 Dennis Rodman "The Worm" had an abundance of questionable hairstyles to coincide with his insane taste in clothes, friends, and wedding dresses. There will never be another quite like Dennis Rodman. Photo: Pinterest/Fair Use

10/10 Michael Beasley Beasley was an incredible talent coming out Kansas State. Expectations were sky high and so was he for much of his career. As his game roller-coasted up and down, so did his hair styles...and employment. Photo: Pinterest/Fair Use

