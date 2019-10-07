RANKED! The Top 15 Greatest NBA Players of All Time

1. Michael Jordan - Drafted 1984

1984 was a good year for basketball. More legends have come out of that first round draft than any other, and no legend looms larger than Michael Jordan. Even though he retired at the peak of his career to play baseball (cringe), he still managed to place fifth in all-time regular season points scored with 32,292 (with just 15 seasons). And if you don’t count the aforementioned MLB hiccup, Jordan won six championships in a row, proving the man was simply unstoppable. His cultural contribution to the world of sports and the elevation of the NBA itself cannot be measured. But forget the numbers and the cultural significance. Jordan was hands down the most exciting player to watch, with an exhilarating style and presence that gripped the entire planet. As Magic Johnson once said, “There’s Michael Jordan and then there is the rest of us.”