Culture / Sports / Style
All-Star Sneakers

Top Flight: 10 Best Sneakers From the All-Star Hall of Fame

by Ken Franklin
Photo: skynesher (Getty Images)

Winning the All-Star game may earn you some serious bragging rights, but these days that’s nothing compared to what happens when you win the All-Star sneaker game. Every year the NBA‘s top players collaborate with the sneaker industry’s top designers to roll out a year’s worth of new looks, incorporating cutting edge technology, and hoping to set the latest trend on fire.

We mined through all of the releases from the past weekend to bring you the latest in top flight kicks and compared them to some of the greatest hoop footwear of all time. Take flight with these killer kicks that bring enough flash to the court to light up a night game.

Hoop dream threads: NBA Players With All-Star Red Carpet Style

Sneaky moves: Bluetooth Basketball Shoes May Give You a Step Up on Someone Bigger Than You

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.